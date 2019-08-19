More Customers Win Big In Dangote Promo

Two lucky Nigerians, including a 64-year-old bricklayer, Mr. Iyowun Ezekiel and 20-year-old artisan, Godwin Godday, have emerged the latest winners of Star prize GAC Saloon cars in the ongoing Dangote Cement ‘Bag of Goodies’ national consumer promo.

Elated Ezekiel, who is based in Ijebu-ode, Ogun state and has been a bricklayer for over 40 years, found his prize-winning scratch card in one of the Dangote cement promo bags he bought from a distributor in Ijebu-Mushin. On the other hand, Godday, who is the youngest winner of the Star prize so far, found his winning scratch card in Ikorodu, Lagos.

Both star prize winners were given the keys to their brand new cars by top Dangote Cement officials at different handing-over ceremonies in Ijebu-ode and Ikorodu, alongside 10 other lucky promo winners, who carted home various prizes including a tricycle, a motorcycle, 8 refrigerators and two television sets; to the admiration of other Dangote Cement consumers, distributors and the general public.

While Mr. Akintaye Oluwagbemiga won a tricycle, Mr. Kamilu Audu won a motorcycle. Interestingly, Mr. Solomon Dayo won three out of the seven refrigerators presented at the Ikorodu event, while Messrs. Ohemu Friday, Innocent Agbo-James, Ransome Watels and Kehinde Adeagbo went home with one refrigerator each. There was also presentation of television sets to Mr. Dare Olajide and Mr. Oluwadare Gbenga. Likewise, Mr. Imam Adebisi Abdulhakeem, who won a refrigerator, collected his prize at the Ijebu-ode venue.

Handing over the car keys to Ezekiel in Ijebu-ode, national sales director, Dangote Cement Plc, Mr. Adeyemi Fajobi told those gathered at the Local Government office venue that the cement promo is real and that there are many more choice prizes to be won.

According to him, all a consumer has to do is to buy the Dangote Cement products and open the bag, adding that whatever is stated on the scratch card is automatically won by the buyer, when taken to any approved depot for redemption of the prizes.

The national sales director added, “Only Dangote can do this. This is a promise fulfilled. Some people were skeptical when this promo began but today, this is proof of our sincerity.”

Also, regional director, Lagos/Ogun, Dangote Cement Plc, Mr. Tunde Mabogunje, while handing over the various prizes in Ikorodu, said excited consumers have been coming forward to collect their prizes in the ongoing promo.

According to him, scores of people have come to redeem their winning scratch cards for recharge cards worth Thousands of Naira, pointing out that the promo is a deliberate effort at rewarding the consumers. He also said the company is happy that the consumers are winning.

Head, Route to Market, Dangote Cement, Olukayode Akin-Bamidele said the promo was put up by the President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote to reward consumers’ patronage.

Ezekiel, who in a display of euphoria danced to the podium to claim his Star Prize of a GAC saloon car in Ijebu-ode, Ogun State, added dash to his win by sending a typed letter of appreciation to the Chairman of Dangote Cement, Aliko Dangote.

The lucky star prize winner, who said he has been a bricklayer for over 40 years, expressed profound gratitude to Aliko Dangote and the Dangote Cement company for the ongoing promo, which has so far empowered thousands of Nigerians as winners of various prizes.

While celebrating his win with his son, Tayo Ezekiel (also a bricklayer) and members of his outfit, who donned ‘Thank you Dangote’ t-shirts, Ezekiel disclosed that he had not won anything before until now, and enthused that the Dangote Cement ‘Bag of Goodies’ promo is a reality which has greatly helped Nigeria.

Speaking on how he emerged the star prize winner, Godday, who couldn’t take his education beyond Primary School due to lack of funds, said he was always watching out for winning cards in any cement bag he opened as a concrete mixer at a building site. He commended Dangote Cement for putting up the promo to alleviate poverty in the country.

Recently, in Port Harcourt, the chairman, Dangote Cement, Aliko Dangote stated that the presentation events were a proof to doubting Thomas’s that the promo is not a scam, pointing out that the company value its customers; which explains why it would not make any promise that it won’t fulfil.

Dangote who was represented by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and a non-executive member of the company’s Board of directors, Mrs. Dorathy Ufot said that “We are giving out 43 cars nation-wide and other prizes. We are here today to say thank you for your contribution to the growth of our company, Dangote Cement. We value our customers that is why we have brought this promo to Port Harcourt. We value everybody in our value chain system (distributors, wholesalers and retailers) and this our own way of giving back to our consumers.

“On behalf of Alhalji Aliko Dangote, the board of Dangote Cement, the management staff and the entire of the company, we are here to say a big thank you to you to all. The national promo is for real. It is not a scam, it is not a gimmick and not a 419 thing.

“It is for real and we have made promises which we have been keeping across the country. We have several prizes and gifts to give out, starting from the star prize of the car, we have tricycles, TV sets, Refrigerator and other smaller gifts.”

Also, in Osogbo, the group managing director of the Company, Engr. Joseph Makoju said “Dangote Cement is reliable, we are trustworthy. If you use our product you can go home and sleep. We really appreciate you because without our customers, consumers, retailers, distributors there will be no Dangote Cement,”

According to him, this is the car key to our star winner. We are for real. This is proof that we give life changing prizes. If you continue to buy Dangote Cement, the next car may very well be yours. This evidence is made public to everybody. Continue to buy Dangote Cement and keep scratching.

In her remarks, marketing director, Funmi Sanni stated that aside the quality product the company offers, it realizes the need to give competitive pricing to maintain the loyalty of growing customers so that they are lured into buying any other brand of cement.

Sanni further said, “Those in the value chain are the reason the company is bagging a minimum of 800, 000 bags daily. You are very important to us and the reason for this promo tagged bag of goodies targeted at our consumers so that we can say thank in a special way. In every bag there is a scratch card and this scratch card has won somebody a car today and other winners as well.”

The Dangote Cement ‘Bag of Goodies’ promo, which began nationwide in July and is to run till September ending, has so far yielded numerous winners of prizes in various categories.

Among other unique gifts, a total of 43 brand new cars, cash prizes of N200 million, 24 tricycles, 500 refrigerators, 24 motorcycles, 400 television sets, generators, Goodies packs, are available for winners in a promo, which has generated so much excitement among Nigeria, with over 21 million lucky winners targeted.