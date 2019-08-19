PDP Indicts INEC As Ex-REC Emerge Bayelsa APC Aspirant

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the emergence of erstwhile Cross River state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mr. Frankland Briyia as an All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Bayelsa State is direct confirmation that the APC used its members to write figures for President Muhammadu Buhari in the February Presidential election.

PDP noted that Briyia’s governorship ambition on the platform of the APC, which he announced while still in the confines of his office as REC, amply exposed INEC as a partisan electoral umpire under the watch of Professor Yakubu Mahmud.

The party urged the National Assembly to open a public hearing on the issue, effect amendments in the Electoral Act to check the appointment and retention of persons with political leanings as electoral officers as well as recommending stringent sanctions for infringements in that direction.

PDP’s national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, stated that the fact that President Buhari did not sanction Mr. Briyia, even after he brazenly announced his ambition right in INEC facility, betrays APC’s embedded interests in the commission, which manifested in the manipulation of processes related to the Presidential elections.

Ologbondiyan in a statement invited Nigerians to note that INEC, in a recent statement, denied receiving any resignation letter from Mr. Briyia at the time he announced his governorship ambition.

“Our party therefore calls on President Buhari to come out clean on the real reason he failed to sanction the Cross River REC in line with the law.

“The PDP also urges Mr. President to speak out on allegations in the public space that his Presidency failed to sanction Mr. Briyia because of the role he allegedly played in favour of the APC in the Presidential election,” the statement added.

The party however expressed confidence that justice will definitely be served at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal where Nigerians repose hope for the retrieval of the Presidential mandate allegedly stolen by the APC.

