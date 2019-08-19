Police Debunk Killing Of 16 In Rivers’ Communities

The Rivers State Police Command has debunked social media reports that no fewer than 16 people were killed while several houses were razed when suspected cultists attacked Opuoko and Lumene communities in Khana local government area of Rivers State.

The police public relations officer (PPRO) in the state, Nnamdi Omoni, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt yesterday, however said three persons were killed in the attacks.

Omoni stated that policemen who responded to a distress call from the affected communities, arrested two of the suspects while others escaped.

The statement reads in part: “The attention of the Rivers State Police Command has been drawn to the above ‘Caption’ making the rounds on social and traditional media on the state of affairs in Opuoko and Lumene Communities in Khana LGA.

“Ordinarily, this distorted news should have been ignored as the Command is not given to frivolities and fake news capable of stirring disaffection and causing panic and tension in the state.

“However, in order that the public will not be immediately misinformed and hold erroneous impression resulting from the fake news, we have therefore deemed it necessary to put the records straight and state as follows:

*That today 18/8/19 at about 0630Hrs, information got to us that a group of Cult boys invaded two communities in Khana (Opuoko and Lumene) where they attacked and killed one person in Opuoko and two in Lumene, altogether three persons died.

“The houses of the LGA chairman and the former youth leader came under attack. The attackers on sighting the police took to flight but were chased and two of them arrested, while the trail for others is still on.

“The two suspects are; Damwua Karagbara 33 years alias Spider and Dinee Prince 23 years. Exhibits recovered from them include: assorted phones and military camouflage. So far, calm has returned in both communities.

“The CP has ordered investigation into the incident with a view to ascertaining the remote and immediate causes of the attack and to bring perpetrators to justice.

“We are again appealing to the public to help us with useful information that can lead to the arrest of these mindless criminals.”