Sale Of Drugs: PSN Endorses Tiered Accreditation System

For better control of sale and distribution of drugs in the country, the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) has endorsed the proposed three-tier accreditation system (TAS) by the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN).

Recall that the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) had earlier faulted the proposal to create three-tiers of eligible players in the sales of Over The Counter (OTC) drugs in the country.

But PSN President, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, while addressing journalists in Abuja, explained that PSN’s earlier opposition to the proposal was due to insufficient consultation and proper understanding.

He said that the recent consultative engagement on the proposed tiered accreditation which involved the PCN, PSN, Federal Ministry of Health, pharmacists and other relevant stakeholders has given them a better understanding of what tiering of the Patent and Proprietary Medicine Vendors (PPMV) meant.

According to him, the PCN, at the takeholders meeting facilitated by the Partnership for Advocacy in Child and Family Health @Scale (PACFAH@Scale), had the opportunity to explain to them what it meant and at the end of the day, everybody felt it was something worth supporting.

“We believe that if it goes well with the pilot, it may bring a greater opportunity to bring better control in the pharmaceutical space and ensure that there is a high level of professionalism in the pharmaceutical chain.

“We saw from the side of the PSN that it is something that is not against the pharmacists, actually they gave the pharmacists the greater opportunity to handle the pharmaceutical space.