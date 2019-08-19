Senator Empowers 385 Youths, Suggests Ways To Fight Unemployment

The Senator representing Adamawa Central Senatorial District, Senator Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed (Binani) said one of the best ways to fight unemployment in the country is through acquisition of skills.

Ahmed who said she has conducted an empowerment training programme for 385 youths and women on various skills aimed at lifting them out of poverty, added that such training programmes are crucial if the Federal Government is to successfully mitigate the growing unemployment situation in the country.

The Senator spoke in Yola while addressing participants drawn from the seven Local Government Areas in her district.

“I am glad to personally attend this flag off ceremony for the training of our youths, women, boys and girls in various trades and skills that will enable them to be gainfully employed. This is very important if we are to address the increasing unemployment challenge among our people in this country and our state in particular.

“It gives me double joy to be with you at this programme which is intended to provide avenue for our youths to be gainfully employed and even employ other people.

“In addition, this training workshop is my first direct effort as your Senator to provide you opportunity to acquire skills of a lifetime. When you acquire skills of any type the gates of opportunities become wide for you and the sky is your limit,” she said.

She commended the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) for collaborating with her in providing the training and support for her constituents in Adamawa Central Senatorial District.

“You have assisted me in no small measure in reducing the number of our youths staying idle and doing nothing. For as the saying goes, an idle mind is the devil’s workshop and I do not want out youths to be influenced by the devil; that is why we are bringing in this initiative for the training and skill acquisition for over 385 youths in various skills,” the lawmaker said.

She further said that the selection of the trainees for the empowerment opportunity was not based on party affiliation because “elections have come and we are here to serve our people irrespective of party, religious or gender differences.

She said: “It is available for the benefit of all our people in Adamawa Central. Hence, those selected for this first phase of the training are drawn from all political parties both Muslim and Christian, male and female and even those who do not belong to any party at all. Our goal is to train Adamawa youths to be gainfully employed.”

The lawmaker urged the beneficiaries to take the training exercise seriously adding that absenteeism would not be to tolerated.

“You have heard from the State Coordinator of the NDE about the benefits that awaits you after your training,” she said.

She said that even though her role as a lawmaker in the 9th National Assembly is to make laws for good governance and provide developmental projects to all Nigerians, but that Adamawa state would always come first in whatever she does.

“To me, for the Adamawa Central, this is just the beginning, more of this programmes that would uplift the lives of our people are in the pipeline and we shall unfold them gradually as time goes by. We will Insha Allah provide you with enduring dividends of democracy,” she said.

On its part, the Adamawa State Government commended the Senator representing Adamawa Central Senatorial District, Senator Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed (Binani) for initiating a programme that would enable 385 youths, spread across seven Local Government Areas in the State to learn various skills and trades towards self-employment.

The Deputy Governor of Adamawa State, Chief Crowther Seith, gave the commendation in his speech at the flag-off of the training exercise held at the Lelewal Hotel in Yola at the weekend.

Seith said that the empowerment initiative of the Senator was in line with the developmental programmes and objectives of the administration of the Governor of Adamawa State, Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, aimed at making youths in Adamawa State productive and self-reliant.

He called on the benefiting youths not to abuse the training opportunity provided by the Senator, but to take it with all seriousness towards attaining their lofty goals in the future.

He reiterated the Adamawa State Government’s resolve to support the programme and urged the Senator Aishatu Binani to keep up the tempo.

He also challenged other elected and appointed politicians in Adamawa State to emulate the Senator.