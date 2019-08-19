UniUyo VC, Others Bag NIM Best Management Practitioners Award

The vice chancellor of the University of Uyo (UNIUYO), Professor Enefiok Essien and 13 other eminent Nigerians have bagged Nigerian Institute Of Management (NIM) Best Management Practitioners Award.

The award ceremony which was the highpoint of the 2019 South South Zonal Management Summit of the Nigerian Institute of Management (MIN) with the theme, “Imperative of effective Security Management on Sustainable Development “ in Uyo had the Vice Chancellor of the University of Uyo, Professor Enefiok Essien, a onetime deputy governor of Edo State, and former national chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) John Oyegun, Mrs Nse Etido Inyang and Obong Bassey Inuaeyen being conferred with NIM award of Best Management Practitioners 2019.

Engineer Chinyerem Wamuo, Chief Makole Azugbane, Prince Offiong Ephraim, Professor Ikpeme Ikpeme, Dr Iquo Ekpenyong, Engr Matthew Edevbie, and Sir Alex Iyamu were also honoured at the event.

Others who bagged the institute’s best practitioners award were Princess Ekiuwa Inneh, Mr ijeoma Samuel, Dr. Anne Brambaifa, Anthony Ikobha, Mr Victor Okubananabo, Engr. Godwin Ekpe and Professor Alex Ekeng.

Speaking at the event the zonal chairman, South- South of NIM, Sir Emmanuel Okafor, said the summit came out of the prevailing security challenges of armed robbery, kidnapping, herdsmen threats for which the Institute felt they should brainstorm, fashion out strategy and proffer solutions.

On the award, Okafor explained that as a management institute, NIM operates in all the states of the federation and observe the performances of operators in public service including business circles, spot those who adhere to best management practices, and appreciate them.

He noted that in honouring Professor Essien, the committee took a critical looked at the academic year in the University of Uyo and observed that the system is quite stable with no serious crises as students and staff coexist in peace. “Since the theme of the summit is on security and the institution is secured, we so conferred the award on him”.

The zonal chairman of the Institute maintained that the essence was to x-ray the insecurity situation which prevails in the South -South geo political zone and look at what should be done to stem the tide, stressing that it was not an academic exercise but a research mechanism to address the security challenges facing the nation.

Responding on behalf of other recipients Professor Essien pledged that they will continue to do their best to uplift the image of the institute.

He explained that they will uphold those tenets, and practices which the institute stands for at all times.

Essien told the gathering that for that reasons, the university has always sponsored staff of the institution to be part of the NIM programmes and activities.

He pointed out that the only way to do better is to imbibe best practices and urged the institute to always call on the university any time it desires its services.