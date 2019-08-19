Utilize Nigeria’s Potentials, Kebbi Gov Charges Youths

The Kebbi state governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has charged the youths to aspire to become great by taking advantage of both the human and natural resources of Nigeria.

He said by coming together in unity, Nigeria’s potentials could be explored by the youths to achieve greatness in the world.

The governor made the statement during the TED X Argungu programme titled ‘Uncharted Waters’ held at Presidential Banquet Hall in Birnin Kebbi at the weekend.

He said “We cannot progress if we don’t know who we are. Our difficulties are not different from those of other countries “.

According to him, both the federal and Kebbi state governments are giving low income earners such as farmers, small scale business owners and many others enabling environment to thrive by supporting them.

“You can see that in Kebbi industries are being established especially by private hands which is an indication that the economy is working for for everyone.

“TEDX Argungu would energise all of us. What we have achieved in rice production we are now experimenting in honey, ethanol and other agricultural potentials of the state” he said.

The governor pointed out that the time has come for kebbi state to take its rightful place in the nation’s economic development.

On her own part , the organiser of the event, former special adviser to the governor on social media, Aisha Augie Kuta said the program was put together to inspire the youths.

According to her, inspiration speakers were brought from different parts of the country to inspire the youths through their talks with, how to face challenges and overcome.

She said based on her involvement in the TEDX programme, where she had been invited to talk in Abuja and Kaduna.

The program was approved for Kebbi state with the titled TEDX Argungu because of the famous Argungu International Fishing Festival.