APC Condemns Attack On Ekweremadu

The governing All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the attack on former deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Saturday in Nuremberg, Germany.

Sen. Ekweremadu was seen in a short video circulated over the weekend, dragged and manhandled by a mob at a venue of the annual Igbo Cultural Festival held in Germany.

The APC also accused PDP of hypocrisy “as some of its members claimed to have supported the movement in the South-east but still joined other Nigerians in the condemnation of the action.”

In a statement signed by the national publicity secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, yesterday, the party described the act against the lawmaker as despicable.

He accused the main opposition party, PDP, to which Sen. Ekweremadu belongs of being in conspiracy with the IPOB members who carried out the act against the lawmaker and, therefore, demanded an apology.

“Those involved in the despicable actions and the organisation they represent are unworthy in character. No Nigerian should be assaulted in the manner Senator Ekweremadu was.

“It is an indecent action and it is below the acceptable standard of behaviour expected of our citizens whether in Nigeria or abroad,” he stated.

“It is however regrettable that some of the people and organisations who had offered these irresponsible elements open support in the past are raising their voices now.

“It would be recalled that the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its leaders chose to play politics over a matter that called for collective patriotic actions when IPOB raised a terror group in the South east. It is clear that PDP and its other shortsighted co-travelers who were the main cheerleaders of IPOB owe this country an apology. IPOB hid under regional identity to perpetrate criminality having recruited some misguided elements and miscreants.

“Are we surprised by the PDP’s hypocritical reaction to the unfortunate attack on Senator Ekweremadu? No! The PDP and their leaders have acted true to type. This is what happens when politicians become myopic and allow narrow sentiments becloud their sense of judgement,” he added.