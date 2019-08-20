BUSINESS
Average Price For Cooking Gas Soars In July — NBS
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), says the average price for the refilling of a five kilogramme (kg) cylinder Cooking Gas increased to N2,024.80 in July from N1,995.38 in June.
The bureau said this in its “Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) Price Watch’’ for July obtained from its website on Tuesday in Abuja.
The NBS said the price of refilling a five kg cylinder cooking gas increased by 1.47 per cent month-on-month and 0.71 per cent year-on-year in the period under review.
According to the bureau, states with the highest average price for the refilling of a five kg cylinder gas are Adamawa N2,492.50, Bauchi N2,487.78 and Borno N2,375.
It also said that states with the lowest average price for the refilling of a five kg cylinder for cooking gas were Abuja N1,778.33, Osun N1,776.56 and Enugu N1,733.25.
“Similarly, average price for the refilling of a 12.5 kg cylinder cooking gas decreased by -0.23 per cent month-on-month and -0.66 per cent year-on-year to N4,216.29 in July from N4,226.04 in June.”
It said that states with the highest average price for the refilling of a 12.5 kg cylinder cooking gas were Akwa Ibom N4,657.22, Benue N4,600.67 and Bayelsa N4,588.89.
The NBS added that states with the lowest average price for the refilling of a 12.5 kg cylinder cooking gas were Lagos N3,878.95, Oyo N3,836.11 and Kano N3,800.
It said the various prices were collected across all the 774 local governments across all states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) from more than 10,000 respondents and locations.
The NBS said its audit team subsequently conducted randomly selected verification of prices recorded.
