Borno Gov Warns Against Diversion Of IDPs’ Food

Borno State governor, Babagana Umara Zulum yesterday warned against diversion of foood and other items donated to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs). He spoke in Monguno, where he spent two days, coordinating and supervising the distribution of food items to the IDPs. LEADERSHIP reports that majority of the IDPs were from Marte, Kukawa, Mobbar, Guzamala and Monguno local government areas, all in northern part of the state.

In Zulum’s presence, a copy of Qur’an was raised the traditional way, seeking the wrath of God against the governor himself, humanitarian workers in the state emergency management agency, the national emergency management agency, other government officials and anyone who diverts food and other aids meant for the welfare of displaced persons.

The oath was also administered against IDPs who have been collecting multiple rations and resold in markets, thereby depriving other displaced persons of food.

Governor Zulum departed Maiduguri on Sunday morning and arrived Monguno by evening. Monguno is the largest town in northern Borno, mostly dominated by Muslim, though prone to insurgent attacks. Monguno is not far from Baga and Kukawa where citizens fled after attacks.

Monguno had come under the occupation of Boko Haram around 2013 and 2014. Early this year, the insurgents made two failed attempts to seize military barracks in Monguno.

Zulum had at the weekend ordered the deployment of trailers loaded with varieties of food items especially rice, spaghetti, oil and other condiments ahead of his visit.

The governor also ordered that a copy of the Qur’an be made available. On Sunday night, the governor held series of meetings with officials involved in humanitarian activities and those of local government areas whose citizens were displaced in Monguno.

Findings by LEADERSHIP revealed that the next day, Governor Zulum began tour of the 16 camps in Monguno at 6am. He arrived the camp early to ensure that genuine IDPs who spent nights in camps benefitted from the relief items. In each camp, the governor spent at least an hour, reorganizing and distributing customized tickets to bread winners of households even as most families received enough food to last them for weeks”.

Mild dramas however took place when hundreds of adult male and female IDPs began to leave the queues whenever the oath administrator raised the Qur’an calling on God to punish anyone of them who queued up to collect multiple rations of food.

“Listen to me very attentively, Governor Zulum has asked me to announce to you, that from himself as your governor, down to humanitarian officials of SEMA, NEMA, other government officials and anybody at all, whoever diverts food meant for IDPs, may the curse of God through the instrumentality of the Qur’an, come upon that person.

come upon anyone who has collected allocation ticket but came here to collect what is meant for others. You all know that food is distributed to households and everyone here is part of a household, if you know you are not the head of a household or that you have already collected your portion, better leave the queue or you incur the wrath of the Qur’an”, the administrator, popularly referred to as Babagana, said, raising the Qur’an with his right hand.

As he made the announcements in every camp, displaced persons left in numbers, some of them laughing.

Until the introduction of oath by the governor, humanitarian workers have had to contend with problems of food vending by hundreds of displaced persons who collect multiple allocations. There were also allegations of dubious collaboration between some humanitarian workers and IDPs.

Under normal distribution arrangement, food items are allocated to households comprising a breadwinner and dependents. The food last for weeks, in some cases, a month. Although households have identification cards, some families have long devised means of collecting more than their allocations.

Some sell food items to business traders who exploit them by buying the food at giveaway prices in order to resell at prevailing market rates after re-bagging. There are instances in which households separate themselves. The husband, wife and grown up children separate into individuals rather than households to collect more food items.

There are hundreds of temporary tents in the camps with displaced persons having the freedom to move in and out in line with international protocol. Numbers of displaced persons are often inconsistent, depending on returns and attacks. All of these make managing the camps uneasy.

The governor has vowed to use his experience as former commissioner for Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Re-settlement of displaced persons, to bring some sanity to the IDPs camps.