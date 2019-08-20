Others
Edo Govt Set To Construct Bus Terminus At Sokponba Road
The Edo State Government has completed plans to construct a bus terminus at 3rd Junction, Murtala Muhammed Way by Sokponba Road, in Benin City, in a renewed drive to ease movement around the city.
The project is being developed by the state government through the Edo State Development and Property Agency (EDPA).
Executive Chairman, EDPA, Isoken Omo, in a statement, said the terminus would ease traffic on Sokponba Road and provide an efficient packing space around the popular 3rd junction of the road.
According to her, “EDPA is constructing a bus terminus as approved in the Edo State 2019 budget on behalf of the Edo State Government for indigenes and motorists in the state.
“The project will help in opening up the area, providing access to customers who come to conduct business at Ekiosa Market. The contract for the construction work will soon be awarded and we are confident that the terminus would ease vehicular traffic in the area.”
EDPA has embarked on a number of projects in the state since its revamp, including Emotan Gardens, an affordable estate project being developed with Mixta Africa as well as the JARA shopping mall, which is being constructed close to its premises.
Recall that the state government has been on an aggressive drive for urban renewal with infrastructure projects ongoing across the state.
MOST READ
China Threatens Sanctions Over U.S. Arms Sales To Taiwan
Architect Docked Over Alleged Fraud, Forgery
U.S. Military Drone Shot Down Over Yemen – Officials
New Zealand Speaker Cradles Baby In Parliament
Presidential Election Tribunal Reserves Judgment
Taiwan Says U.S. Arms Sale A Vote Of Confidence In Bilateral Relations
Davido Pulls Stunning Performance With 50 Cent
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Oyo Plans Satellite Towns To Decongest Ibadan
-
HEALTH22 hours ago
HIV/AIDS: US Govt To Treat 180,000 Patients In Rivers
-
AGRICULTURE21 hours ago
Agro Farmer Wants More Support In Farming
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Motorists Lament Deplorable State Of Dutse-Bwari Road
-
WORLD24 hours ago
Widow Wins Legal Right To Collect Dead Husband’s Sperm
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Be Ready To Pay Any Price Sanwo-Olu Tells New Cabinet Members
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Kogi To Upgrade 132 Traditional Stools, Inaugurates 23 Man Planning C’mttee
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Guild of Investigative Journalists Scores Gov Bello High