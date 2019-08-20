NEWS
Edo Govt’s Production Center Initiative Attracts More SMEs, Boosts Light Manufacturing Sector
The Edo Production Centre, an initiative of the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration, has attracted more Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to the facility, revving up the state’s light manufacturing sector and providing jobs to residents.
The Production Centre was conceived by the Obaseki-led administration to drive industrial development in Edo State and provide job opportunities for youths and improve the state’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
The entrepreneurs operating at the Centre, which is located at the old Magistrate Court Complex, on Benin-Sapele Expressway in Benin City, commended the foresight of Governor Obaseki for setting up the facility, which has transformed the state’s light manufacturing sector.
Chairman, Welding and Fabrication section at the Production Centre, Rev. Lugard Ekhosuehi, said the provision of regular electricity at the facility has helped entrepreneurs to increase profitability, adding that they are now able to meet demands and job orders.
“The constant electricity at the Production Centre has reduced the cost of production, increased efficiency and improved profitability,” he noted.
Ekhosuehi urged residents to patronise artisans operating at the Production Centre, as such would encourage them to scale up production.
He also commended Governor Obaseki for providing infrastructure, stable power supply and other necessary support structures which have helped members of the section to operate seamlessly.
Chairman, Polythene producers in Edo State, Solomon Omofoman, said the guarantee of stable electricity supply has motivated more artisans to relocate their operations to the Production Center.
He appealed to the management of the Benin Electricity Distribution (BEDC) to review the billing and payment process for the electricity provided at the center.
He said artisans are anticipating financing instruments promised by the Bank to Industry to complement the role of the state government and boost their businesses.
Another artisan at the Centre, who manufactures footwears, Osawe-Edoh Valerie, said the initiative has assisted her to expand her customer base as she has been able to build trust among her clients which have translated to more patronage.
“Production is more fulfilling as electricity is constant. I am able to improve my delivery rate to four days from 10 days,” she said.
