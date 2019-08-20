NEWS
EFCC Denies Raiding Ex-Gov. Ambode’s Residence
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) has denied media report that its operatives raided the residence of the former governor of Lagos state, Akinwunmi Ambode.
This denial is coming after the some videos trending online, showed some security operatives believed to be operatives of the EFCC, attempting to gain entrance into the residence of the former governor.
The video also showed that after a long efforts, the said operatives were chased away from Ambode’s residence when the youths and elderly persons of Epe, decided to stop the attempted raid.
Meanwhile, EFCC spokesperson, Tony Orilade said in a statement that “the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, has since early hours of today (yesterday), been inundated with calls that operatives of the Commission raided the residence of the former governor of Lagos state, Akinwunmi Ambode.
“We need to state for the records that the EFCC did not raid Ambode’s house.
“It is instructive that his administration, like other former governors is under investigation, since they no longer constitutionally enjoy immunity against prosecution.
“The Commission hereby states with high sense of responsibility that the operatives did not raid Ambode’s residence.”
The statement further explained that “whatever the Commission is presently doing with regards to the investigation is in line with its mandate and the rule of law.
“We wish to inform the social media to be circumspect in the reportage of any news with regards to investigation activities of the Commission.
” As a tradition, the Commission does not carry out investigation on the pages of the newspapers or through the media.
“Our operations are always covert until at a time when we file charges in court.
Therefore, the attempt to cast the Commission in a bad light is unacceptable as the EFCC will never engage in illegal act. We remain committed to the war against corruption.”
