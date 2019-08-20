Ekweremadu Attack: Senator Ogba Calls For Arrest, Prosecution Of Perpetrators

The Senator representing Ebonyi Central Senatorial zone, Senator Obinna Ogba has called on the German police authorities to fish out and prosecute the Nigerians that attacked the Former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu at Numberg Germany.

Senator Ogba who made the disclosure in a telephone interview with LEADERSHIP said that the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators has become expedient following the threat and offer of N1 million to anyone that discloses oversees schedule of prominent Igbo politicians to continue the attack on them.

He expressed the regret that despite the commitment and dedication of Senator Ike Ekweremadu on Igbo project, some miscreants attacked and humiliated him in the full glear of both Nigerians and foreigners.

Senator Ogba who is the Chairman Senate committee on Sports said that Senator Ekweremadu’s contribution to the protection and defence of Igbo project has remained enviable adding the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators would go a long way to assuage the bitterness and anger the attack has brought to his people.

According to him; “the former Deputy Senate President Ekweremadu was in the German city to speak at the Second Annual Cultural Festival and Convention organized by Ndi-Igbo Germany when he was attacked by some miscreants claiming that he did not represent the southeast appropriately”.

“What happened was a serious security threat to Igbo leaders and must not be treated with kidglov. It was a national embarrassment and the miscreants must not be allowed to go unpunished. Rather than being remorseful to the dastardly act, some persons are offering money for our leaders to be molested and humiliated in faraway countries”.

“If there is any issue anyone holds against the governors or other Igbo leaders, they should come home to settle it in Igboland instead of a foreign land. The act must be condemned to avoid a further occurrence”.

“What happened was a security issue which was within the purview of the Federal Government. Attacking Igbo leaders in a foreign land is barbaric. The masterminds must be called to other immediately”.

“Agitations cannot be achieve through violent means. Agitation need collaboration of all stakeholders including the leaders. No one needs to attack anyone to press home their demand”.

“The people should come together and work with the leaders to achieve the Igbo project instead of fighting the leaders. We want them to be close to us instead of taking the struggle to the international arena,”.