Ekweremadu’s Germany Assault More Like Paradox Of A Conman, Says Von DG

The Director General of Voice of Nigeria, Osita Okechukwu yesterday declared that the assault on former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) in Germany, seemed more or less like paradox of a conman.

Okechukwu, who stated this while addressing journalists in Enugu, however joined other Patriots in condemning the asault on Ekweremadu.

The APC stalwart said a careful perusal of the comments from the viral video gazatted angry young men who according to him would have remained in Nigeria if Ekweremadu had allegedly prudently executed his consttuecy projects.

“Whereas I join thousands of patriots in condemning the assault of my brother, Senator Ike Ekweremadu; however it seems more or less like the paradox of a conman.”

“A careful perusal of the comments from the viral video gazetted angry young men, many of who could have remained in Nigeria, if Senator Ekweremadu had prudently executed his constituency projects. For instance, where are the Youth Vocational Centers he presided over?”

“Some of the attackers maybe aware of the humongous properties Senator Ekweremadu is alleged to own both at home and abroad. Properties which case is still subsisting with anti-graft agencies. This is enough to incite any discernible group. The world is now a global village. Methinks they’re not happy of their forced exit from Nigeria.”

On what must be done to assuage the situation, Okechukwu stated.” Sincerely speaking, our youths should join the agrarian revolution initiated by President Muhammadu Buhari via the Central Bank of Nigeria, instead of porting Nigeria. Back to land is the answer, especially now that the National Economic Council has proposed the National Livestock Transformation Plan, to curb the Herdsmen menace on farmlands.”