el-Rufai Will Be Victorious At Kaduna Guber Tribunal, Says Counsel

Governor Nasir El-Rufai will have the last laugh at the Kaduna State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal as the court will deliver justice and affirm the will of the people, AbdulHakeem Mustapha(SAN) has said.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria(SAN) who is El Rufai’s lead counsel, spoke to some journalists yesterday about the second respondent’s final written address and preliminary objections that were raised before the address was adopted.

Mustapha(SAN) also accused the Petitioners’ counsel of playing to the gallery instead of proving their case with evidence, adding that El-Rufai will emerge victorious at the tribunal.

According to him, ‘’the second Respondent will be vindicated and he will laugh last. The people of Kaduna state have spoken and they have spoken eloquently. Justice will be done in this matter and it will affirm the will of the people of Kaduna state that Malam Nasir El-Rufai is the duly elected Governor of Kaduna state. ‘’

The learned counsel said that that they raised a preliminary objection at the tribunal which borders on jurisdiction on Monday, before the written addresses were adopted.

‘’We told that tribunal that the petition was dead on arrival and that the tribunal should not countenance it at all because their contentions were generic and they did not furnish enough particulars for them to be able to sustain their petitions,’’ he added.

El-Rufai’s lawyer further said that ‘’the tribunal will first of all consider our preliminary objection. If the tribunal finds merit in it, it will dismiss the petition at that level, which I think, from the preponderance of evidence and very strong legal opinion, that the court will sustain our preliminary objections.’’

Mustapha(SAN) also said that the Petitioners failed to prove their allegation that the election was not in conformity with extant laws.

‘’They failed woefully to do that. They made a lot of criminal allegations. And in an election tribunal, if you make criminal allegations, you have to prove beyond reasonable doubts. They did not even prove with any shred of evidence, talk less of going beyond reasonable doubt,’’ he added.

The learned silk also pointed out that in an election petition, ‘’it is for the petitioner to adduce evidence to show that there were infractions during elections and not only that, to show that those infractions were of substantial nature that affect the outcome of the election.’’

Mustapha(SAN) also picked holes in the petitioners arranging 135 witnesses at the tribunal, adding that it was sheer waste of time.

‘’So, for someone to call 135 witnesses or 35 million witnesses, if the quality of their evidence did not satisfy the stated principles to show that there were infractions at the election, it’s just sheer waste of time. So, the petitioners calling 135 witnesses, with due respect to them, they were just playing to the gallery,’’ he argued.

El-Rufai’s counsel alleged that ‘’about 75 of their witnesses said generically the same thing, word for word, letter for letter, paragraph for paragraph in about 200 polling units. It is humanly impossible for 50 or 75 persons to see the same thing, narrate it the same way.

‘’So, the testimony was generic. Somebody just sat down and tapped their names there and they just adopted the statement. It is not what the court should even look at because they were making a mockery of everything,’’ he added.

Mustapha(SAN) further alleged that one of the witnesses claimed that he visited 50 polling units on election day, adding that ‘’it is just practically impossible. There was restriction of movement on election day and the man in question did not have any pass to move around freely. And we demolished his testimony.’’

‘’Under cross examination, he said that the results that were brought to him, without any duress, he signed them. So, if you were complaining that an election was marred by sharp practices, and the same you signed the results without being forced to do so, it shows the credibility of that person. It shows that the quality of the evidence cannot be believed. It shows that he is not a witness of truth. It shows that the court cannot give any probative value on that evidence. It shows that that evidence belongs to one place, that is the trash can! And that is what is in our final written address,’’ he further said.