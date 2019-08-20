NEWS
FG Confirms Tosan Erhabour As MLSCN Boss
Federal Government has confirmed the appointment of Mr Tosan Erhabour as the substantive Registrar/CEO of Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN).
This was contained in a statement signed by the Head, Corporate Affairs Unit of MLSCN, Mrs Fidelia Ginikanwa, on Monday.
Ginikanwa said the Registrar, who is 55-years-old, hailed from Edo and attended the School of Medical Technology, University of Benin Teaching Hospital in Benin City, Edo.
He received an award as the best graduating student in Hematology and Blood Group Serology and became an associate member of the Institute of Medical Laboratory Technology of Nigeria in 1990 and became a fellow of the Institute in 1994.
According to her, Erhabour later got a master degree in medical laboratory science with specialty in hematology from Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma in 2003.
She said Erhabor is a seasoned medical laboratory scientist and civil servant with 27 years working experience.
He started his working career as a lecturer in 1992 at the school of Medical Laboratory Sciences, University of Benin Teaching Hospital, Benin, Edo.
In 1997, he transferred his service to the then Institute of medical laboratory science technology Lagos, as a principal medical laboratory scientist.
He rose through the ranks to become director and head of department, External Quality Assurance (EQA).
She said he became the Acting Registrar/CEO of MLSCN after the demise of late Mrs Olufunke Omotuyi, on June 15, 2016 being the most senior ranking officer as at that time.
A post he held tenaciously before his confirmation as substantive registrar of the council on Aug. 19, effective from June 9, 2019 by the governing board of the council.
He is married and blessed with five children.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the appointment was renewable after four years.
MOST READ
Russia Accuses U.S Of Stoking Military Tensions With Missile Test
Facebook Launches “Developer Circles” In Benin
Kidnappers Now Demand Foodstuffs To Free Victims
S/Korea, U.S. End Joint Military Exercises
IFAD Drills 80 Wells In Jigawa Communities
Fate Of Brexit Deal In Hands Of The EU – UK Conservative Chairman
Zimbabwe ex-Vice-President On The Run
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS8 hours ago
Kaduna Approves More Appointments, Redeploys Perm Secs
- COVER STORIES9 hours ago
Oyo-Ita Refutes Resignation Report
- ARTS22 hours ago
UNIZIK’s Gabriella Chudi-Ajabor wins Miss Teen Beauty Pageant
- FEATURES9 hours ago
Inside Osun APC’s Marriage Of Inconvenience With SDP
- ENTERTAINMENT21 hours ago
Dwayne Johnson ‘The Rock’ Gets Married
- HEALTH21 hours ago
Sale Of Drugs: PSN Endorses Tiered Accreditation System
- OPINION21 hours ago
Of PMB’s New Cabinet, Equity And Strengthening The APC
- FEATURED9 hours ago
Frontal Action Against Open Defecation