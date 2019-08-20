NEWS
Flood Displaces Over 100 Families In Jigawa
No fewer than one hundred families have been displaced by flood disaster in Jigawa state. Our correspondent reports that the families were rendered homeless in a flood incidence which swept across villages in Miga, Guri and Kaugama Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.
Though the Nigerian Metrology Agency (NIMET) predicted the disaster, the victims who have been thrown into untold hardship are requesting for emergency assistance.
Hundreds of hectares of farmlands and farm produce were submerged by the flood in the affected area.
Many of the victims who lost their houses have taken refuge in schools, available public buildings and relatives’ houses.
The state Deputy Governor, Alhaji Umar Namadi who visited the area said the government is doing its best to bring emergency assistance to the victims.
Alhaji Namadi who sympathised with the victims also urged them to maintain personal hygiene wherever they are taking refuge, to avoid any possibility of disease outbreak.
According to the deputy governor, part of the strategy the state will adopt to prevent the yearly occurrence of the disaster is to relocate some of the communities to areas that are not prone to flooding.
Namadi lamented that the flood, is fast becoming a perennial disaster waiting to happen , saying that the state government can no longer withstand the death of his people, lost properties and farm produce in a disaster that could be averted through permanent solution.
However, there is a growing fear particularly among the communities living around river Hadeji as the flooding may likely extend to their locality.
