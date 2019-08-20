NEWS
Gombe Gov Declares State Of Emergency In Education
Following the 2019 ranking of West African Examinations Council (WAEC) where Gombe State stood at 34th position, the state governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya yesterday expressed his dismay over the development.
And in a swift reaction to the development, the governor declared a state of emergency in the education sector with immediate effect.
The state of emergency in the sector is a deliberate move by the governor to revamp and reposition it for optimum performance and excellence.
In a statement made available to newsmen in Gombe by his senior special assistant on Media and Publicity, Ismail Uba Misili, the governor said it was “shameful and depressing to see students in the state perform so woefully in national examinations, with this case being one of the trends in recent years.
“The governor noted that the rating reflects the systemic and steady decay in the education sector triggered especially by the immediate past administration’s shameless relegation of education, one of the pillars of development of any society, to the background and turning a blind eye while the quality of basic education in the state declined consistently to the point that the state has remained in the bottom 10 of both WAEC and NECO ranking consistently.
“He (governor) however, declared that his administration would do everything within its powers to improve the performance of Gombe students, starting with a total overhaul of the basic education system in the state.”
According to the statement, while noting that the state has a considerable number of potential candidates for admission into tertiary institutions, he also lamented their inability to meet admission requirements to actualize their dreams.
He however vowed to take urgent and decisive measures to reverse the ugly trend in the state.
“Already, the governor has come up with short, medium and long term strategies that will fast track the process of repositioning the education sector and raising the position of the state among its peers in terms of passing rate.
“Governor Yahaya has also strengthened the state’s partnerships with relevant government agencies, development partners and donor agencies in his quest to improve the quality of education and enforce performance standard,” the statement added.
