Gov Okowa Mourns Ex-NPFL Chairman, Osayuki Obaseki

Delta Governor, Sen. (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa, has expressed sadness over the death of former Chairman of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), Chief Osayuki Obaseki.

Reacting to Obaseki’s demise in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Tuesday in Asaba, Okowa recalled the deceased’s role in injecting life into Nigeria’s premier football league.

He particularly attributed the resuscitation of Bendel Insurance Football Club, which the current administration in Edo has further strengthened to the selfless efforts of the deceased, who died at 75 on Sunday in Benin.

According to the governor, the late chief of Bini kingdom, contributed immensely to nation-building and development exemplified through his role as a firebrand sports administrator.

He condoled with the Obaseki family and extended the condolences to Governor Godwin Obaseki, the government and people of Edo, friends, associates and Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for the demise of “an exceptional statesman and great sports administrator”.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I mourn with my brother Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, the government and people of Edo and the family of Chief Osayuki Obaseki on the demise of elder statesman and great sports administrator who passed on at 75.

“Chief Obaseki was a seasoned sports administrator who had deep passion for football.

“Chief Obaseki – the highly respected Benin Chief and sports administrator par excellence – will be long remembered and honoured as a worthy patriot who served the nation well as Chairman of Nigeria Professional Football League and 2nd Vice President of Nigeria Football Federation between 2006 and 2010.

“I urge all who mourn Chief Obaseki, who has left a worthy and commendable legacy for other patriotic Nigerians to build upon, to always be inspired by his deep love, devotion and dedication to the service of his country and humanity.

“I sympathize with Chief Obaseki’s family, friends, associates and other well-wishers affected by the death of the astute sports administrator. I pray Almighty God to grant the elder statesman eternal rest,” Okowa said.