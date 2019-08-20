SPORTS
Gov Okowa Mourns Ex-NPFL Chairman, Osayuki Obaseki
Delta Governor, Sen. (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa, has expressed sadness over the death of former Chairman of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), Chief Osayuki Obaseki.
Reacting to Obaseki’s demise in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Tuesday in Asaba, Okowa recalled the deceased’s role in injecting life into Nigeria’s premier football league.
He particularly attributed the resuscitation of Bendel Insurance Football Club, which the current administration in Edo has further strengthened to the selfless efforts of the deceased, who died at 75 on Sunday in Benin.
According to the governor, the late chief of Bini kingdom, contributed immensely to nation-building and development exemplified through his role as a firebrand sports administrator.
He condoled with the Obaseki family and extended the condolences to Governor Godwin Obaseki, the government and people of Edo, friends, associates and Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for the demise of “an exceptional statesman and great sports administrator”.
“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I mourn with my brother Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, the government and people of Edo and the family of Chief Osayuki Obaseki on the demise of elder statesman and great sports administrator who passed on at 75.
“Chief Obaseki was a seasoned sports administrator who had deep passion for football.
“Chief Obaseki – the highly respected Benin Chief and sports administrator par excellence – will be long remembered and honoured as a worthy patriot who served the nation well as Chairman of Nigeria Professional Football League and 2nd Vice President of Nigeria Football Federation between 2006 and 2010.
“I urge all who mourn Chief Obaseki, who has left a worthy and commendable legacy for other patriotic Nigerians to build upon, to always be inspired by his deep love, devotion and dedication to the service of his country and humanity.
“I sympathize with Chief Obaseki’s family, friends, associates and other well-wishers affected by the death of the astute sports administrator. I pray Almighty God to grant the elder statesman eternal rest,” Okowa said.
MOST READ
WORLD7 mins ago
New Zealand Speaker Cradles Baby In Parliament
NEWS15 mins ago
Presidential Election Tribunal Reserves Judgment
WORLD26 mins ago
Taiwan Says U.S. Arms Sale A Vote Of Confidence In Bilateral Relations
NEWS37 mins ago
Davido Pulls Stunning Performance With 50 Cent
METRO1 hour ago
Boss Mustapha Takes Oath Of Office As Buhari Swears In Ministers
WORLD1 hour ago
British PM Johnson Urges Merkel To Budge On Brexit
HEALTH2 hours ago
EU Ends 8-year €63.5m Immunisation Project In Nigeria
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Oyo Plans Satellite Towns To Decongest Ibadan
-
HEALTH21 hours ago
HIV/AIDS: US Govt To Treat 180,000 Patients In Rivers
-
HEALTH24 hours ago
Irregular Periods: Doctor Counsels Women On Mechanics Of Menstrual Cycle
-
AGRICULTURE21 hours ago
Agro Farmer Wants More Support In Farming
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Motorists Lament Deplorable State Of Dutse-Bwari Road
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Kogi To Upgrade 132 Traditional Stools, Inaugurates 23 Man Planning C’mttee
-
WORLD23 hours ago
Widow Wins Legal Right To Collect Dead Husband’s Sperm
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Be Ready To Pay Any Price Sanwo-Olu Tells New Cabinet Members