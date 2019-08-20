IFAD Drills 80 Wells In Jigawa Communities

The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) has drilled 80 irrigation tube wells for Kutubu, Kwatalo and Kaigamari communities in Kafin-Hausa Local Government Area of Jigawa.

Alhaji Hassan Jibrin, IFAD’s Support Officer in the area, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kafin-Hausa that the projects would address shortage of irrigation water in the areas.

He said that the project was under IFAD’s Climate Change Adaptation and Agribusiness Support Programme.

He said IFAD had also sank seven hand-pump boreholes and four solar powered boreholes at Kununu, Kori, Kaigamari, Kutubu and Kwatalo villages.

Jibrin said the NGO, in collaboration with the communities, raised 25,000 tree seedlings which would be planted in the area to tackle desertification and erosion.

The officer said IFAD had constructed two culverts at Kununu and Kori villages to control flood and serve as a watering point for livestock.

He said the NGO had also distributed 300 bags of fertiliser and 300 bags of rice and maize seeds to 300 victims of 2018 flood in the area.

Jibrin urged the benefiting communities to make judicious use of the facilities and inputs given to them to improve their living conditions.

The officer commended the state and Federal Government for their support of the programme.

