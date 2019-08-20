NEWS
Igbo Group Condemns Attack On Ekweremadu
The Igbo Public Affairs Foundation (IPAF) has condemned the attack on Sen. Ike Ekweremadu by the proscribed Independent People of Biafra in Germany.
This is even as the group also called on the members of IPOB to tender an unreserved apology for the global embarrassment the incident caused Ekweremadu and the entire country. The foundation, in a statement signed by its convener, Hon Uzoh George-Tiga and made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja, noted that Ndigbo are in dire need of leadership, for a long period, adding that they have wallowed in political ignorance and self-deprivation. He decried that the dogged, wise and industrious people of the Southeast are now more than ever reduced to mere observers on issues bothering on national inclusiveness and social empowerment.
George-Tiga described the act as purely a demonstration of avowed disrespect, betrayal, lack of commitment to our collective and noble Igbo cause.
He said the significance of this regrettable scenario points to the fact that leaders must endeavour to close ranks with a view to bridging the avoidable disconnect between leaders and the lead.
According to him, “Lack of adequate communication between Leaders and Followers breeds ignorance and make such actions inevitable.
“This must have influenced the mob in Germany as they decided to maximize the opportunity of Ekweremadu’s visit as the best time to lock horns and engage a Leader in a show of shame of whatever matter that could be resolved amicably.
“ This is un-Ndigbo and we demand unreserved apology from the Ndigbo in Germany for this avoidable embarrassment.”
George-Tiga said that they find it difficult to believe that the actors in the unholy scene were actually Igbos as it reflects a direct contrast to norms, traditions and beliefs of “Onyeaghana Nwanneya, Nwanne di na mba na Egwu Chukwu.”
