NEWS
Kaduna Approves More Appointments, Redeploys Perm Secs
Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State has approved the appointments of seven new Permanent Secretaries and senior officials for five agencies.
The governor reappointed Umma Aboki as executive secretary of the Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA) and approved new deployments for permanent secretaries.
In a statement by Muyiwa Adekeye, Special Adviser, on Media and Communication, said among the new appointees is Dr. Aliyu Jafaru, who was previously nominated as a commissioner.
The statement said following the new appointments, Permanent Secretaries in Kaduna State are now deployed as follows: ”Nuhu Isiyaku Buzun-Cabinet Affairs, Adamu Mohammed Mansur-Human Services and Social Development, Stephen Joseph-Environment, Habiba A. Shekarau-Housing and Urban Development, Mahmoud Yamusa-Planning and Budget, Aisha K. Mohammed-General Services, and Musa Adamu-Local Government.
Others include: Ibrahim S. Jere-Public Service Office, Mohammed Mahmud Shuaibu-Health, Murtala Dabo-Finance, Chris Umar-Justice, Umar K. Ibrahim-Sports Development, Amina Adamu-SUBEB, Phoebe Sukai Yayi-Education, Bashir Umar Lere-Public Works and Infrastructure, Sabiu Sani-Agriculture,Dr. Haliru Musa Soba-Business, Innovation and Technology, Amina Abdullahi-Establishment, Muhammad Bashir Umar-Civil Service Commission, and Umma K. Ahmed DG, Quality Assurance Authority”.
MOST READ
MOST POPULAR
