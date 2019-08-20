Kaduna Int’l Film Festival Begins Today

The 2nd edition of the Kaduna International Film Festival (KADIFF) with the theme “The impact of entertainment on youth and girl child in the society” commences today.

The festival, which is to last till the 24th August, 2019 will showcase master classes, film screenings, awards, tourism, seminars/workshops, panel discussions, movie premier and red carpet.

Addressing a press conference preparatory to the event, Mr Audu I Kashim, Chief Executive Officer Ezzykash media concept and founder KADIFF, said, this edition is going to be an exposition of talent, innovations, creativity and interactions with major players in the movie industry.

He said the event would also provide the platform that will facilitate the linkage between filmmakers, entrepreneurs and the youths, which will inspire and motivate the teeming youth to identify and opt for possible opportunities to gain employment through film production.

The founder said, the prevailing socioeconomic challenges of youth unemployment, restiveness and poverty is worrisome and the need for all hands to be on deck imperative.

“ As an organisation, we are committed to build a functional, robust and dynamic entertainment industry in Kaduna and Nigeria at large,” he said.

He therefore called on state governments, private organisations, well-meaning individuals to invest and support the movie industry as it plays vital role in the growth of the economy.