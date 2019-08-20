NEWS
Kaduna Int’l Film Festival Begins Today
The 2nd edition of the Kaduna International Film Festival (KADIFF) with the theme “The impact of entertainment on youth and girl child in the society” commences today.
The festival, which is to last till the 24th August, 2019 will showcase master classes, film screenings, awards, tourism, seminars/workshops, panel discussions, movie premier and red carpet.
Addressing a press conference preparatory to the event, Mr Audu I Kashim, Chief Executive Officer Ezzykash media concept and founder KADIFF, said, this edition is going to be an exposition of talent, innovations, creativity and interactions with major players in the movie industry.
He said the event would also provide the platform that will facilitate the linkage between filmmakers, entrepreneurs and the youths, which will inspire and motivate the teeming youth to identify and opt for possible opportunities to gain employment through film production.
The founder said, the prevailing socioeconomic challenges of youth unemployment, restiveness and poverty is worrisome and the need for all hands to be on deck imperative.
“ As an organisation, we are committed to build a functional, robust and dynamic entertainment industry in Kaduna and Nigeria at large,” he said.
He therefore called on state governments, private organisations, well-meaning individuals to invest and support the movie industry as it plays vital role in the growth of the economy.
MOST READ
Widow Wins Legal Right To Collect Dead Husband’s Sperm
Nigeria, Biggest Importer Of Cowpea In Africa – NGO
Irregular Periods: Doctor Counsels Women On Mechanics Of Menstrual Cycle
PDP BoT Condemns Attack On Ekweremadu
Supreme Court Strikes Out Atiku, PDP’s Appeal
Russia Accuses U.S Of Stoking Military Tensions With Missile Test
Facebook Launches “Developer Circles” In Benin
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Kaduna Approves More Appointments, Redeploys Perm Secs
-
COVER STORIES11 hours ago
Oyo-Ita Refutes Resignation Report
-
FEATURES10 hours ago
Inside Osun APC’s Marriage Of Inconvenience With SDP
-
FEATURED10 hours ago
Frontal Action Against Open Defecation
-
ARTS23 hours ago
UNIZIK’s Gabriella Chudi-Ajabor wins Miss Teen Beauty Pageant
-
OPINION22 hours ago
Of PMB’s New Cabinet, Equity And Strengthening The APC
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Northern Group Plans To Join #RevolutionNow Protest August 22
-
ENTERTAINMENT22 hours ago
Dwayne Johnson ‘The Rock’ Gets Married