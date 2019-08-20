NEWS
Lagos Assembly Confirms Appointment Of Chief Judge
Following the ratification of the appointment of Hon. Kazeem Olanrewaju Aloba as Chief Judge of Lagos State by the National Judicial Council (NJC), the Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday confirmed the appointment as required by the constitution.
Speaker of the House Hon. Mudashiru Obasa who presided over plenary said that since the National Judicial Council has approved the appointment from Acting Chief Judge the onus lies on the House to confirm the appointment.
He told the Clerk of the House to write to Governor of the state Mr. Babajide Sanwa-Olu informing by the confirmation of Hon, Kazeem as Chief Judge.
Prior to the confirmation of the appointment the Chief Judge was asked why cases between the Executive arm of government and the Legislature at the state level have always been ruled in favour of the Former?
Responding the Chief Judge said that “Most rulings are based on facts and Lawyers who marshaled the cases”.
