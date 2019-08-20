NEWS
NULGE Inaugurates State Officials In Nasarawa
A caretaker committee has been appointed and inaugurated for the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Nasarawa State chapter.
Those inaugurated are Haladu Ibrahim Agah, chairman, Musa Saidu Gude, vice chairman, Abubakar Dikko, treasurer, Adamu Walid, publicity secretary, Yohanna Bature, auditor, Adamu Miningi, welfare officer and Comrade Mary Yahaya, trustee.
The acting national chairman, Comrade Nankpak Miri Njomiri, who spoke shortly after the swearing in, charged the state exco to bring back the lost glory of the union.
He also tasked them to ensure a very good working relationship with the state government and pursue anything that is due for its members.
Njomiri, also called on them to leave above board and ensure a free, fair and credible election that will ensure the emergence of worthy and credible leaders of NULGE in the state.
He said the action of union followed the judgment at the industrial court in Imo State, “which declared tenure elongation of NULGE officials at national, state and local government levels, illegal, null, void and of no effect”.
On his part, the caretaker committee chairman of NULGE in Nasarawa State, Comrade Haladu Ibrahim Agah, promised to carry all along and ensure a free and credible election.
MOST READ
Architect Docked Over Alleged Fraud, Forgery
U.S. Military Drone Shot Down Over Yemen – Officials
New Zealand Speaker Cradles Baby In Parliament
Presidential Election Tribunal Reserves Judgment
Taiwan Says U.S. Arms Sale A Vote Of Confidence In Bilateral Relations
Davido Pulls Stunning Performance With 50 Cent
Boss Mustapha Takes Oath Of Office As Buhari Swears In Ministers
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Oyo Plans Satellite Towns To Decongest Ibadan
-
HEALTH21 hours ago
HIV/AIDS: US Govt To Treat 180,000 Patients In Rivers
-
AGRICULTURE21 hours ago
Agro Farmer Wants More Support In Farming
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Motorists Lament Deplorable State Of Dutse-Bwari Road
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Kogi To Upgrade 132 Traditional Stools, Inaugurates 23 Man Planning C’mttee
-
WORLD23 hours ago
Widow Wins Legal Right To Collect Dead Husband’s Sperm
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Be Ready To Pay Any Price Sanwo-Olu Tells New Cabinet Members
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Guild of Investigative Journalists Scores Gov Bello High