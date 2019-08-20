NEWS
Obaseki Commiserates With Banire Over Mother’s Death
The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has commiserated with the Chairman of Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON), Dr. Muiz Banire, over the passing of his mother, Alhaja Sarat Banire.
The governor, who was at the Banire’s residence, conveyed his condolences, praying for eternal rest for Alhaja Banire, who died on Friday night, at age 92.
According to him, “I commiserate with the family over the passing of Alhaja Banire, who lived a fulfilled life. She was loved by all and was an inspiration to many. She led a life worthy of emulation and has an enduring legacy in her children.”
“I commiserate with my dear friend, Dr Banire, over his mother’s passing and pray that God grants the family the fortitude to bear the loss and I urge them to take pride in the fact that Mama lived a fulfilled, long and inspiring life,” he added.
MOST READ
Architect Docked Over Alleged Fraud, Forgery
U.S. Military Drone Shot Down Over Yemen – Officials
New Zealand Speaker Cradles Baby In Parliament
Presidential Election Tribunal Reserves Judgment
Taiwan Says U.S. Arms Sale A Vote Of Confidence In Bilateral Relations
Davido Pulls Stunning Performance With 50 Cent
Boss Mustapha Takes Oath Of Office As Buhari Swears In Ministers
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Oyo Plans Satellite Towns To Decongest Ibadan
-
HEALTH21 hours ago
HIV/AIDS: US Govt To Treat 180,000 Patients In Rivers
-
AGRICULTURE21 hours ago
Agro Farmer Wants More Support In Farming
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Motorists Lament Deplorable State Of Dutse-Bwari Road
-
WORLD24 hours ago
Widow Wins Legal Right To Collect Dead Husband’s Sperm
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Kogi To Upgrade 132 Traditional Stools, Inaugurates 23 Man Planning C’mttee
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Be Ready To Pay Any Price Sanwo-Olu Tells New Cabinet Members
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Guild of Investigative Journalists Scores Gov Bello High