POLITICS
PDP BoT Condemns Attack On Ekweremadu
The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the attack on the former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, in Germany last Saturday.
The BoT, in a statement by its Chairman, Sen. Walid Jibrin and Secretary, Sen Adolphus Wabara, on Tuesday in Abuja, described the attack as unjustified.
“The attack was totally uncalled for, unacceptable and unjustified. We therefore call on the Federal Government to address the issues that led to this attack.
“Sen. Ike Ekweremadu is a Nigerian that does not deserve such wicked treatment.”
The BoT expressed sympathy with Ekweremadu and his family.
The former deputy senate president was reportedly attacked by some members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Nuremberg, Germany, at a cultural show by the Igbo community.
The attacker accused the senator of not partnering them and conspiracy in the events that led to the proscription of the group by the federal government in September 2017.
MOST READ
China Threatens Sanctions Over U.S. Arms Sales To Taiwan
Architect Docked Over Alleged Fraud, Forgery
U.S. Military Drone Shot Down Over Yemen – Officials
New Zealand Speaker Cradles Baby In Parliament
Presidential Election Tribunal Reserves Judgment
Taiwan Says U.S. Arms Sale A Vote Of Confidence In Bilateral Relations
Davido Pulls Stunning Performance With 50 Cent
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Oyo Plans Satellite Towns To Decongest Ibadan
-
HEALTH22 hours ago
HIV/AIDS: US Govt To Treat 180,000 Patients In Rivers
-
AGRICULTURE21 hours ago
Agro Farmer Wants More Support In Farming
-
WORLD24 hours ago
Widow Wins Legal Right To Collect Dead Husband’s Sperm
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Motorists Lament Deplorable State Of Dutse-Bwari Road
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Kogi To Upgrade 132 Traditional Stools, Inaugurates 23 Man Planning C’mttee
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Be Ready To Pay Any Price Sanwo-Olu Tells New Cabinet Members
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Guild of Investigative Journalists Scores Gov Bello High