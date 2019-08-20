PDP BoT Condemns Attack On Ekweremadu

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the attack on the former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, in Germany last Saturday.

The BoT, in a statement by its Chairman, Sen. Walid Jibrin and Secretary, Sen Adolphus Wabara, on Tuesday in Abuja, described the attack as unjustified.

“The attack was totally uncalled for, unacceptable and unjustified. We therefore call on the Federal Government to address the issues that led to this attack.

“Sen. Ike Ekweremadu is a Nigerian that does not deserve such wicked treatment.”

The BoT expressed sympathy with Ekweremadu and his family.

The former deputy senate president was reportedly attacked by some members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Nuremberg, Germany, at a cultural show by the Igbo community.

The attacker accused the senator of not partnering them and conspiracy in the events that led to the proscription of the group by the federal government in September 2017.