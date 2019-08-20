NEWS
PDP: Gov Ishaku Tasks Kogi Aspirants On Unity
Governor Dirus Ishaku of Taraba State and chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Screening Committee for the Kogi governorship primary, has advised the aspirants to collapse their structures to back whoever emerges the party’s candidate.
Ishaku who stated this while speaking with newsmen at the end of screening which ended on Monday night at the PDP Legacy House, Abuja, urged the aspirants to remain united regardless of the result of the primary.
“They are 13 and only one person will emerge; so there is a need for them, after the primary, to collapse their teams and support whoever emerges as the winner.
“Without this they will not be able to galvernise the needed strength to be able to rescue the mantle of leadership in the state and from those that we have interviewed, they spoke well,’’ he said.
Asked what he was doing to settle the crisis that broke out among the Jukun and Tiv students at the Federal University, Wukari, Ishaku said that his government would restore peace in the state.
“We are working assiduously; once there is a breakdown of law and order, it is not easy to fix it back overnight and by the grace of God, everything will be alright,’’ he said.
Abubakar Idris, an aspirant, commended the calibre of people that made up the committee and the level of professionalism at which they conducted the exercise.
Idris, who is son of former governor of the state, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris, expressed confidence that with the guidelines for the primary election, PDP would be much stronger in Kogi after the primary.
