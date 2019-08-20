‘PMB’s New Cabinet, A Crack Team That Won’t Disappoint’

The Presidential Support Committee (PSC) has urged Nigerians to keep faith with the new ministers billed to be sworn in by President Muhammadu Buhari tomorrow, saying the newly constituted cabinet is a crack team that will not disappoint the people.

In a statement issued in Abuja by its Director of Communication and Strategic Planning, Mallam Gidado, the PSC noted that the calibre of persons constituted by the president is an indication that Buhari is passionate about wriggling Nigerians out of poverty as he has rightly promised.

Ibrahim said Buhari’s choice of ministers and the portfolios most of them would likely occupy will prove critics of the president wrong and that what he is doing for the country does not amount to playing the ethnic card as certain persons are trying to make it look.

The PSC advised Nigerians to be wary of politicians who hide under the cloak of ethnic and tribal sentiment to sow the seed of discord and disunity among the people for their personal interest.

He noted that the president made the choice of his cabinet members based on his conviction that in governance, a leader must choose those he should work with on grounds of competence and trust.

Ibrahim stated: “Let me state here that some so-called opposition leaders should desist from attempts to draft Nigerians into unnecessary national opposition and negative narratives on national events by their destructive criticism of President Buhari. Some groups have also appointed themselves as opposition. This is not the right thing to do.

“President Buhari should be praised for fulfilling some of his campaign promises in sectors like security, war against corruption and the economy in his first term. He has even done so much more on social investment and he is ready to do more to lift Nigerians out of poverty in this second term if his as he has rightly said.

“Within a period of just two months in his second term, the anti-graft agencies have started fishing out corrupt persons in the administration. This is in fulfilment of the pledge by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC government to tackle corruption and purge out corrupt elements from the system”.

Ibrahim pointed out that the two-day presidential retreat for the ministers-designate organised by the presidency was in line with Buhari’s strong political will to change the economic and social fortunes of the country.

On criticisms against Buhari, Ibrahim further noted that the era of siphoning funds meant for arms purchase was over, even as he noted that the oil sector under the current administration had been purged of corrupt elements who squandered the country’s fortunes on frivolities.

“Those who think they can sabotage the Buhari administration through malicious allegations shall soon take their own tea with salt. It is very disappointing and disturbing to see people with bad records in leadership taking Nigerians for a ride. Sadly for them, their campaign of calumny against the President has failed woefully because Nigerians can read between the lines”.