NEWS
Police Apprehend Syndicate, Recover 15 Motorcycles
The Delta State Police Command has arrested a syndicate that specialised in motorcycle snatching in the state and their accomplice who is an agent of the state licence office.
According to a statement signed by the Command Public Relation Officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, revealed that based on intelligence report, policemen on stop and search attached to Abavo Police Station in Agbor arrested two suspects, Kingsley Onaro and Aghulor Udoka both of 25 years old.
The suspects were apprehended along Abavo road, with two stolen motorcycles one with Reg. No. FS 135 DT and the other without plate number.
According to the PPRO, during interrogation of the suspects, Kingsley Onaro narrated how he attacked people’s homes in the wee hours of the day to steal the motorcycles while the owners were at asleep.
“The motorcycle snatcher, Kingsley Onaro, also mentioned one Odogwu Chukwudi as the middle man and the receiver/seller of the stolen motorcycles, and one Blessing Chukwudi who sold the motorcycles after registering them with fake documents
He said that one Rita Ifeanyi also confessed to be an agent with the state licensing office, who provided the syndicate with the fake documents.
The PPRO disclosed that currently, fifteen motorcycles are at the Owa-Oyibu Divisional Police Headquarters and that six persons have identified their motorcycles, though the plate numbers have been changed.
