Rivers Govt Tasks Journalists On Objective Reporting

The Rivers State government has appealed to journalists practising in the state to be objective in their reportage of events happening in the state.

The Permanent Secretary of the State Ministry of Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, made the call yesterday in Port Harcourt, when he visited the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) as part of the ‘Our State, Our Responsibility’ campaign.

Nsirim stated that when the state is reported in positive light, investors will remain and more of them will be attracted to the state, which will boost the economy and increase businesses that will have ripple effect to even better the economy of journalists in the state.

He said the state government has enjoyed the support of journalists in the State and that the relationship between the state government and journalists havd been cordial.

Nsirim, who is a former chairman of NUJ in the state, said the fact that journalists are the fourth estate of the realm naturally placed huge responsibility on them, which they ought to handle with great care.

The permanent secretary said Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has shown capacity in governance, provision of infrastructure and security, and making the state as safe haven for businesses to thrive.

He, however, expressed regrets that a vocal minority whose interest is to demarket the state by overblown negative narratives are drowning the good works of the governor and the government in negativity.

Nsirim asked journalists to ensure they query the sources and authenticity of their news before publication, and to join hands with the Ministry to reveal the real and actual happenings in the state.

Responding, the state’s NUJ chairman, Stanley Job Stanley, who lauded the initiative of the Ministry, promised to continue to be partners to ensure the State is always reported correctly.

Stanley, however asked for more collaborations and for the government to accord journalists their pride of place and rightful position.