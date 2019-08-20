NEWS
Sale Of Drugs: PSN Endorses 3-Tier Accreditation System
For better control of sale and distribution of drugs in the country, the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) has endorsed the proposed three-tier accreditation system (TAS) by the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN).
Recall that the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) had earlier faulted the proposal to create three tiers of eligible players in the sales of Over The Counter (OTC) drugs in the country.
But PSN president, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, while addressing journalists in Abuja, explained that PSN’s earlier opposition to the proposal was due to insufficient consultation and proper understanding.
He said that the recent consultative engagement on the proposed tiered accreditation which involved the PCN, PSN, Federal Ministry of Health, pharmacists and other relevant stakeholders has given them a better understanding of what tiering of the Patent and Proprietary Medicine Vendors (PPMV) meant.
According to him, the PCN, at the stakeholders meeting facilitated by the Partnership for Advocacy in Child and Family Health @Scale (PACFAH@Scale), had the opportunity to explain to them what it meant and at the end of the day, everybody felt it was something worth supporting.
“We believe that if it goes well with the pilot, it may bring better control in the pharmaceutical space and ensure that there is a high level of professionalism in the pharmaceutical chain.
“We saw from the side of he PSN that it is something that is not against the pharmacists, actually they gave the pharmacists the greater opportunity to handle the pharmaceutical space.
MOST READ
Supreme Court Strikes Out Atiku, PDP’s Appeal
Russia Accuses U.S Of Stoking Military Tensions With Missile Test
Facebook Launches “Developer Circles” In Benin
Kidnappers Now Demand Foodstuffs To Free Victims
S/Korea, U.S. End Joint Military Exercises
IFAD Drills 80 Wells In Jigawa Communities
Fate Of Brexit Deal In Hands Of The EU – UK Conservative Chairman
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS9 hours ago
Kaduna Approves More Appointments, Redeploys Perm Secs
-
COVER STORIES10 hours ago
Oyo-Ita Refutes Resignation Report
-
FEATURES9 hours ago
Inside Osun APC’s Marriage Of Inconvenience With SDP
-
ARTS22 hours ago
UNIZIK’s Gabriella Chudi-Ajabor wins Miss Teen Beauty Pageant
-
OPINION21 hours ago
Of PMB’s New Cabinet, Equity And Strengthening The APC
-
FEATURED9 hours ago
Frontal Action Against Open Defecation
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Northern Group Plans To Join #RevolutionNow Protest August 22
-
ENTERTAINMENT21 hours ago
Dwayne Johnson ‘The Rock’ Gets Married