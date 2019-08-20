Traditional Ruler Flees As Cultists Sack A/Ibom Community

The serene Ibianga community in Oruk Anam Council area of Akwa Ibom State was disrupted following activities of cultists that took over the area, causing the village head and other residents to flee their homes.

Our correspondent gathered that hostilities reigned in the area since last year, after the murder of former councillor, Mr Philip Uwa who was cut to pieces by suspected cult group in a battle for supremacy that claims several lives.

A community leader identified as Etim Amah from Ibianga Asakpa said late Phillip was murdered last year by a gang of six youths who invaded his house at about 2 am and cut him to pieces.

“A gang of six boys invaded the former councillor’s house and butchered him, leaving him in pool of his blood till he bled and died on the spot”

Speaking from his hideout , the village head of Ibianga Okukuk, Obong Udo Usoro Ejiara said since the death of the former councillor, that there is no peace in the community.

Obong Ejiara said he escaped from his village to take refuge elsewhere when some youths suspected to be members of Iceland cult group attacked his resident at night and destroyed valuables including some economic crops in his compound.

He said the cultists attacked him due to his strong stance against their violent activities in the community, which made the area unsafe both for residents and visitors .

“ Ibianga group of villages are not safe for me as a village head, residents and visitors. I escaped when the hoodlums attacked my house and carted away valuables as they could not found me to kill”

He listed nefarious activities of the gang to include: house to house robbery, terrorism, gang rape and secret killings of innocent people.

Obong Ejiara said the Community Secondary school in Ibianga Asakpa is not safe as the cultists raped female students of the college in front of teachers while the male students watched helplessly.

When our correspondent visited the community last weekend, all the markets in the area were closed for fear of attack while many residents fled for their lives.

In an interview, an Abuja based businessman from the community who was an aspirant for Federal House of Representative on the platform of People Democratic Party( PDP) in 2011, Mr Simeon Uwah said he was in the village for a traditional marriage of his sister but lamented that many people have deserted their homes because of the activities of cult groups.

“ I am surprised that my people have deserted their homes. Even for this traditional marriage to hold, I engaged some undercover security to check any attack from the hoodlums . I have stayed here for nine days to prepare for the marriage but as soon as I leave this village, the boys will strike “.

Uwah urged the police to step up community surveillance to restore confidence of residents and bring back those who fled their homes .

“ The security situation in the community has reached a flashpoint where people no longer pass through the area, while indigenes go there in the day time but run away at night to sleep in churches with their money and other valuables. Even in the church, they sleep in a group of 40 people or more .”

“ In the day time, the cultists mount illegal road block to extort money from innocent people and those who could not comply are maimed or killed.”

He said last week that market women who attempted to pass through the road to the popular Akpan Assiek market in Ukanafun were robbed and raped serially.