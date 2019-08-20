Widow Wins Legal Right To Collect Dead Husband’s Sperm

…heartbroken Australian widow wins the right to collect her husband’s sperm just HOURS after he took his own life at 27-and now she plans to have his baby

Sebastian Moylan was talking about starting a family with his would-be bride Jermimah from the day they met at school at 17, and she will not let his premature death prevent her fulfilling those plans.

Sebastian was so eager to start a family that he built their dream home with enough bedrooms to house a growing family.

The couple, who married in 2015, were planning on trying for a baby in 2020 and Jermimah, 27, visited doctors and even a a naturopath to make sure her body was ready.

But on Wednesday last week, August 14, Sebastian took his own life.

His actions left Jermimah and their families in complete shock, but through the grief Jermimah acted swiftly to ensure their plans for a family did not die with him.

At 10.30pm on night of his death, a heartbroken Jermimah was in the New South Wales Supreme Court seeking a direction to have sperm removed from her husband’s body.

Her family had been told by a worker at the Coroner’s Court earlier in the day that there had only been one successful such case in seven years.

But against the odds – and the clock – Jermimah contacted the same lawyers who helped Queensland woman Ayla Cresswell harvest her boyfriend Joshua Davies’ sperm after his untimely death by suicide in 2016.

They worked long into the night to finalise her request, and succeeded – the court gave her permission to ‘harvest’ the sperm.

‘It brings me some form of closure and some form of hope for a family with the only man I ever wanted to have one with,’ she told FEMAIL.

‘He would have made the most incredible dad and his future daughter or son will know how amazing he is and will grow up as if he’s in the house.’

While Jermimah knows being a single parent will be tough, she felt compelled to start a family and fulfill their shared dream.

A doctor from the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital performed the surgery on August 15 – because sperm has to be extracted before the body has been dead for 24 hours – and she has 10 years to use the sperm before they become unusable.

However, the legal fight is not over – Jermimah has won the right to have the sperm removed and stored, but needs further legal permission to use it.

With the average cost of one round of IVF being $15,000 and more legal battles ahead, a GoFundMe page has been set up by her twin brother Drew to ease the financial burden on the widow.

The money will be used to pay for her husband’s funeral, lawyers, barristers, court costs, a urologist, scientists, business, as well as paying the mortgage on the family home.

Drew, who was the best man at the couple’s wedding, was stunned by his brother-in-law’s suicide.

‘I’ll remember his fun-loving side, his smile, his ability to always want to put others before himself, his laugh and the unmatched and untethered love he had for Jermimah,’ Drew said.

‘Their love and connection is what you always want with your partner.

‘He had the everyday stresses with work and worry about money and getting things finished around the house… But don’t we all? I was in utter shock when I found out.’

Jermimah knew of her husband’s troubles, and they often discussed their problems.

‘We talked about mental health almost daily as I suffer from anxiety,’ she said.

‘It’s something I’m big on making awareness about and he would always have conversations about it. But he never gave any sign of going this far.

‘He never really got over the death of his father 18 months ago. We all get stressed over work, money and life but taking that final step means he must have bottled more than we ever thought up. ‘

Jermimah has urged other couples to write down their wishes with respect to future children, making it legally clear in case the worst happens.

‘Recording a simple note with a doctor as to whether they consent to the removal of eggs or sperm after death can make all the difference in providing an opportunity to recreate a joint dream and continue a legacy,’ she said.

Suicide is the number one cause of death in Australian men aged 15 to 44 – more than double the national road toll.

With no sign of those rates slowing down, Jermimah said there was a need to encourage men to be open about their struggles and seek help.

‘There’s this negative stigma around males and telling someone about their feelings or what they are going through,’ she said.

‘Male mental health and suicide is on the rise and Australia is not doing enough about it. Suicide is the end. There’s no coming back from that and it’s something that we as a family now know too well.’

Source: dailymail.co.uk