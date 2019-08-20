Workers’ Strike Cripples Activities In Varsities

Non-academic staff of Nigerian universities across the country yesterday made good their threat to embark on a five-day warning strike against the federal government’s failure to meet their demands.

Their action grounded social and academic activities in the Ivory Towers. Thousands of candidates, who turned up in some of the schools for their post-University Matriculation Examination (UME) test were stranded at different faculties.

The situation was very pronounced at the University of Uyo (UNIUYO), Akwa Ibom State as members of the Non Academic Staff of Universities (NASU) stayed away from their duty posts. Their action crippled academic and administrative activities in the university.

NASU chairman in the school, Comrade Ime Edigheyong Edet, told journalists that the warning strike became necessary following the federal government’s refusal to pay the arrears of earned allowances since 2013.

The warning strike, which will end on Friday, he said was a prelude to the total strike that would commence after the review of the action on Friday “if the federal government fails to meet our demands.”

Members of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Federal University, Lafia, Nasarawa State, also joined the warning strike.

The chairman of the association in the university in Lafia, Comrade Monday Sarki, told journalists that the strike would end on Friday.

He said that the union’s action was in compliance with directive of its national body that every branch should commence the warning strike from yesterday after the expiration of the ultimatum it gave to the government.

He listed the union’s demands as the payment of earned allowances, review of the dismissal of staff of the university’s staff schools and the implementation of the 2009 agreement the government reached with the association.

At the Bayero University Kano (BUK), the non-academic staff observed the strike.

In a statement issued by the public relations officer of the Students’ Union Government (SUG) of BUK, Mahraz Muhammad, he said: “We wish to let BUK students know that it is just a warning strike and as such there would not be a total shut down of activities and in the period of the one week of warning strike, power and water supply will be given to various halls of residence as usual while academic activities will continue at our various faculties.

“BUK students are therefore enjoined to disregard any speculation telling them to go home,” he said.

Muhammad said that “members of the union, heads of various halls of residence and security personnel will be on ground to ensure students are okay. If there is any new development it will be communicated to everyone by the union, let us therefore remain calm as we hope for the best.”

In Bauchi State, academic activities at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) were partially paralysed as the non-teaching staff joined the strike.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of ATBU said that their members were withdrawing their services following the directive by their national leadership to stay away from work to express their grievances against the attitude of the federal government to their plight.

After its meeting at the union’s office at the ATBU, Yelwa Campus, JAC chairman, Comrade Austin Jadi, said that it was unfair for the federal government to be selective in addressing the problems in the university system.

He berated the government for failing to honour the 2009 agreement and a court order, pointing out that “if the government is responsible, we would be expecting that they should respect court orders, they should respect the opinions of the general population.”

According to him, the federal government’s refusal to obey the court order is another form of corruption being perpetrated by the same government that claims to be fighting corruption.

He said the unions were not on strike because they want to but “we are on it for serious and genuine issues” and expressed the optimism that after the warning exercise, there would be no strike in the university system again.

“As you can see, ATBU is already on strike and we are respecting the national leadership and we will do exactly what they have directed,” he said.

Although, lecturers at the University of Calabar were seen engaging students in academic activities, the offices were shut down by the striking non-academic staff.

The office of Students Affairs was also closed.

The non-academic staff thronged to the International Conference Hall for briefing by officials of SANU that the strike had begun.

Similarly, at the Cross River State University of Technology (CRUTECH), offices were shut down due to the strike.

However, the halls were filled as students received lectures while the offices particularly at the Postgraduate School were locked.

In the early hours of the day, the school generating set was put off as there was no worker to attend to it.

One of the lecturers at the Department of Mass Communication who did not want his name mentioned in print, castigated the striking workers for abandoning their duties under the guise of a strike.

“These people are looking for ways to become idle. This idleness will take us to nowhere. Imagine, the vice chancellor said that we should summit students’ results today, but there isn’t electricity because there is no one to attend to power supply,” he said.

Also, activities in the University of Benin (INBEN) were paralysed as a result of the NASU and SSANU warning strike

As early as 8 am yesterday, the monitoring team set up by NASU to ensure compliance was on ground to ensure that offices were not opened and those already opened were shut out of business.

At the main campus of the university in Ugbowo, only one of the gates was opened to vehicles, which created a gridlock that stretched into the Benin-Lagos Expresseway.

At the Ekenwan Campus of the institution, activities were brought to a standstill as only security men at the gate were at their duty posts while other workers were relaxing at the school’s staff club.

The chairman of NASU in UNIBEN, Comrade Anthony Igbinosa, expressed satisfaction with the way his members were united in what he described as the “fight for a common cause.”

He said: “So far so good, it has been successful, we expected our members to comply and they actually did. If you go round the campus, you will see that everywhere is sealed up and this will continue till Friday, until we get further directive from the national leadership.”

Although students attended their lectures at the Ekenwan Campus, they complained of no water in their hostels as NASU members were not on duty to pump water for them when public electricity went off.

At the Sokoto State University (SSU), the non-teaching staff joined the warning strike.

The chairman SSANU), Abdul Maigandi, said that they joined the strike after meeting with their members in line with the nation secretariat’s directive.

The JAC of the two unions at the University of Maiduguri shut down activities in the university.

The Senate Building which used to be a beehive of activities was deserted as the striking workers complied with directive of their national bodies.

However, the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) which had earlier dissociated itself from the strike did not join the action.