Army Hands Over Suspected Okada Murderer To Police
The Nigeria Army has handed over one Ajayi Johnson suspected of murdering a commercial motorcycle operator, Chimaobi Nwaogwu at Umuokereke Ngwa Community, Obingwa Area Council.
Johnson, a former lance corpral, who reportedly shot the deceased on August 7, was charged, tried, reduced to a private and subsequently dismissed from the service according to the Army.
Col. Aliyu Yusuf, deputy director, Army Public Relations, 82 Division, Nigeria Army, Enugu read a press release to this effect Wednesday at the Police Headquaters in Umuahia, Abia state capital.
“In keeping to our earlier promise, the dismissed soldier has been handed to Abia State Police Command on Wednesday, 21 August 2019 for further investigation and civil prosecution for murder if found culpable,” he said.
Yusuf said the Army as a professional organisation places high premuim on the sancity of human lives and will not condone any act of unprofessional conduct among its personnel.
His words, “I wish to assure the general public that the Nigerian Army will continue to assist in the protection of lives and property in line with the Nigerian Constitution.”
Johnson was handed over by the Brigage Commander, 14 Brigade, Nigeria Army, Ohafia, Brigadier-General S.B. Kumakpayi to the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ene Okon.
Speaking after taking custody of the suspect, the commissioner said the Army has made the police job easy, assuring of diligent investigation and prosecution of the matter.
