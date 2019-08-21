Bayelsa Guber: Indirect Primaries, Best For APC – Chieftain

Former Security Adviser to the Bayelsa State government and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Richard Kpodoh, has declared indirect primaries as the best method for the party to adopt I’m choosing its gubernatorial candidate for the forthcoming elections in Bayelsa State.

This is as he commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, for their efforts in bringing stability to the party.

Kpodoh, who spokein a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt yesterday, said that if APC could settle for the indirect primary system in Kogi State, it was only wise for the same system to apply in Bayelsa State.

The former state Chairman of defunct New Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP), said the APC was at an advantage position to take over the state from the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) if only it could yield to the yearning of a greater percentage of the party members who are favourably disposed to the indirect primary method.

He said: “What is good for our party in Kogi should also be good for our party in Bayelsa State. The issue of mode of primary should not be an issue for our party.

“Already, the party in its wisdom decided that the indirect primary method should be used in Kogi State. So, I do not understand why we should be debating about this as it applies to Bayelsa State.

“I am appealing to our national chairman to put his feet down and ensure that the right things are done in Bayelsa State. We have an array of credible aspirants who have already indicated their interest in the party’s ticket.

“At this point in our political life, it is expedient therefore, that we do what is right and is also seen to be right. Our party does not need anything that will divide us, to give any form of advantage to the PDP. We must get it right from this point. That way, we can be sure of a clean sweep at the general election.”

The former Security Adviser declared that the party cannot afford to lose Bayelsa State to any other political party, saying: “Bayelsa is the only hope for our party in the south-south at this time. Four states are already in the hands of the opposition party. With the right strategy, our party can win the state.”

Kpodoh congratulated Buhari and Oshiomhole for speeding up the processes for the emergence of a new federal cabinet, noting that with the inauguration of the new ministers, the country was set to move to the next level.

The APC chieftain particularly praised Oshiomhole for his role in the choice of ministers, saying the next level government was made of quality men and women.

He said: “I am happy for Mr President for gradually taking us to the next level. I must also thank the national chairman for standing by Mr President on this. That is why I am confident that if the duo continue to work together, they will be able to take over Bayelsa from the hands of an oppressive and retrogressive political party.

“Our people deserve the best. Bayelsa must therefore be part of what is happening at the centre. But the journey begins from the choice of a candidate for the election. Let our party leaders get it right from this point and we are good to go.”