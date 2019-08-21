Bayelsa Guber: Mixed Reaction As David Lyon Joins APC Governorship Race

There were mixed reactions in some parts of Bayelsa following the decision by a renowned philanthropist and politician, Chief David Lyon, to join the Governorship race on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for the November 16 governorship poll.

While many indigenes of the state from the largest local Government area of the State, Southern Ijaw, were thrown into wild jubilations with reported friendly gun shots along the creeks and waterways of the areas.

Others claimed the entrance of Chief David Lyon into the race will add more excitement and increase numbers of aspirants in the APC to struggle for the party ticket despite his alleged shortcomings in the area of outspokenness on major issues within the state and outside.

But most of the Governorship aspirants on the platform of the APC and the PDP were reported to have expressed optimism over the possibility of David Lyon emerging his party flag bearer and winning with the Governorship election.

One of the PDP aspirants,told leadership on condition of anonymity, claimed that David Lion emergence and the rising squabbles within the PDP, may secure victory for the opposition.

Leadership gathered that though the decision by Chief David Lyon was taken in Abuja after it dawned on the loyalists of the newly appointed Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva that he will not run in the August 29th primaries of the Party and the November 16th general election.

A source within the party, claimed that President Muhammad Buhari, prevailes on Sylva not to bother about picking a form for the APC primaries, ‘as he will need him more beside him in Abuja to execute a new Petroleum policy for the country.’

It was also gathered that David Lyon, became the Sylva:s choice after wide consultations ans marathon meetings with his political group, party executives and followers.

Source told leadership that the structures and followers of Former Governor Timipre Sylva have been directed to queue up behind David Lyon ahead of the Governorship primaries of the party.

Chief David Lyon will now have to slug it out with the Former Minister of State for Agriculture, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri (Ekeremor), the former member of the President Muhammad Buhari campaign council, Engr. Preye Aganaba (Kolokuma\Opokuma), a former Governorship flag bearer of the defunct ACN, Hon. Ebitimi Angbare (Southern Ijaw), the former INEC commissioner, Dr. Franklard Briyai(Southern Ijaw) and a former Commissioner of Police, Dieseye Nsirim Poweigha.

Leadership gathered that David Lyon, who is quiet politician from Ologbobiri community in Southern Ijaw Local Government area of the State, is the owner of Darlon Securities and Guards Limited with interest in crude oil pipeline security and over 5,000 workforce from all parts of the state with proper engagement and empowerment.

It is also gathered that the firm, through its activities over 5000 youths had been taken out of the creeks of the state and provided employment thereby reducing the crime rate.

Leadership gathered that much is not known about his political career except the fact that he decamped to the APC in 2014 after a fa e. -off with the Gov.Dickson’s tutored Oil Surveillance Committee set up under the admi istration of Hon.Joshua Machiver in Southern Ijaw.

It was also gathered that he is also known to be one of huge sponsors of APC activities in the state since 2014.

The Youth Leader of the APC,Comrade Edison Sogwe, who confirmed the development on telephone, said Chief David Lyon is a recognised leader of the APC and his candidature is a welcome development.

Leadership check showed that Chief David Lyon on Wednesday submitted his Nomination/Interest Forms at the National Headquarters of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in Abuja.

He was accompanied by Brass-Nembe House of Reps Member, Hon. Israel Sunny-Goli, Southern Ijaw House of Reps Member, Hon. Preye Oseke, Chief Samuel Ogbuku and other party stalwarts and members…