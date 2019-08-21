METRO
Boss Mustapha Takes Oath Of Office As Buhari Swears In Ministers
President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday administered an oath of office on the Secretary to Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the oath taking by Mustapha followed his re-appointment by the president.
Mustapha took over from the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Babachir Lawal, who was relieved of his position following alleged contract scam linked to grass cutting in the Northeast.
Buhari, had on July 5, approved the re-appointment of Mr Boss Mustapha as Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), and Malam Abba Kyari as Chief of Staff (COS) to the President.
A statement by the president’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, said both appointments took effect from May 29.
According to him, the re-appointment of the two principal officers of the administration followed the inauguration of President Buhari for the second term in office. (NAN)
