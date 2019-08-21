Buratai Tasks RSMs To Acquire ICT Skills

The Chief Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai has charged Regiment Sergeant Majors (RS) in the Nigerian army to acquire skills in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in order to remain relevant.

Buratai gave the charge at the opening of RSM annual convention on Wednesday in Kaduna.

The News Agency report that the theme of the convention in which 306 RSMs are participating was: “Professionalism Through Regimentation in the Nigerian Army.’’

Buratai said: “Nowadays in our regimentation, you must embrace ICT. You must embrace the quest to be digital, and I expect you all to no longer be analogue but digital.’’

He said that was necessary because of the involvement of the army with enemies who had gone digital in operations.

The army chief also urged them to embrace the language learning programme introduced by the army, which had been in existence for long. but not fully implemented.

“But we have so far ensured that this language policy comes alive and we have trained up to 1000 officers and men to learn two of the three major Nigerian languages,’’ he said

“I believe some of you have attended the language learning course. You should take advantage of it and also encourage it in your unit.

“You should also be part of the regimentation in the Nigerian Army,’’ he said.

Buratai said that learning one or two Nigerian languages apart from their own language was one of the ways to ensure integration, unity and espirit de corps.

Earlier, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division, Kaduna, Maj.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, noted that the RSM occupy important position in the hierarchy of the army.

“RSM are essential link between officers and soldiers cadre,’’ Yahaya said.

Also Gov. Nasir El-Rufia, represented by Mr Samuel Aruwan, the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, assured the army and other security agencies in the state of support.

El-Rufia noted that the army and other security agencies had recorded success in the fight against kidnapping, banditry and other crimes in the state, and urged them to remain resolute.