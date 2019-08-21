WORLD
China Threatens Sanctions Over U.S. Arms Sales To Taiwan
China threatened to sanction U.S. companies involved in arms, F-16 fighter planes, sales to Taiwan, the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
China “resolutely opposes” the arms sales and has lodged “solemn protests” to the U.S., said a statement on the Foreign Ministry’s WeChat account.
”China will take all necessary measures to safeguard its own interests including imposing sanctions against U.S. companies involved in the arms sales to Taiwan,” the ministry said.
Foreign Ministry spokesman, Geng Shuang, urged the U.S. to stop the arms sales and end military contact with Taiwan.
The U.S. government has approved the possible eight billion dollars (6.6 billion euros) deal involving 66 aircraft, the biggest in decades.
The potential sale comes amid ongoing tensions between Washington and Beijing, notably over trade.
China regards Taiwan as part of its territory which should be reunited with the mainland, by force if necessary.
It has regularly criticised U.S. arms deals with Taiwan including the current one, which has been widely discussed.
The U.S. Defence Security Cooperation Agency announced the deal on Tuesday in an official notification to Congress.
In a statement, it said that the deal was for 66 F-16 fighter aircraft, 75 General Electric engines and other systems.
The sale was in U.S. national interests and would help improve Taiwan’s security, it added.
Quoted by Chinese state media, Mr Geng said the sale was a violation of international law and international relations, as well as the One China policy – under which the U.S. recognises and has only formal ties with China and not Taiwan.
MOST READ
SERAP Asks Malami To Create Public Registers For Corrupt Governors, Others
Family Demands Justice Over Son’s Murder
FUTO VC Commends WHO On Healthcare Delivery
AFRIMA Releases Final Nominees’ List For 6th Edition
Japan Protests As S/Korean Military Drills Around Disputed Islands
Israeli Drones In Beirut Attempt To Stir Regional Tensions, Say Hariri
Coalition Alleges Fresh Plot To Stall Ex-Gov Kalu’s Trial
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS22 hours ago
‘Aregbesola Will End Illegal Replacement In Paramilitary’
-
EDUCATION23 hours ago
Wamakko To Build First Private Varsity In Sokoto
-
COVER STORIES23 hours ago
FBI Releases Full List Of Nigerians Indicted Of Cybercrime
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Operation Lafiya Dole: New TC, Adeniyi Leads Patrol Around Gajigana
-
COVER STORIES7 hours ago
Tribunal: PMB, Atiku Know Fate September 13
-
NEWS22 hours ago
NLC Confirms Ubgoaja As New General Secretary
-
NEWS16 hours ago
Sponsored Attacks Against Omo-Agege Won’t Work-Isoko Leaders
-
COVER STORIES7 hours ago
FG Pays N181bn For Unused Electricity