FOOTBALL
Daniel Sturridge Completes Move To Turkey With Trabzonspor
Former Liverpool and Chelsea forward Daniel Sturridge will continue his career in Turkey after signing with Trabzonspor, the club confirmed on Wednesday.
Sturridge, 29, was released by Liverpool just days after picking up a Champions League winner’s medal following his club’s victory over Tottenham in the final.
He went on to pick up a six-week ban from footballing activities in July when the FA sanctioned him for breaking betting rules over a potential move to Sevilla.
But he arrived in Turkey at the start of this week and has penned a deal that will run for at least the next three seasons at the Super Lig club.
“Our company has signed a three-year contract with the free agent professional footballer Daniel Sturridge, with a one-year option,” Trabzonspor revealed in a statement published on the club’s official website.
While Trabzonspor did not release the details of Sturridge’s salary package, Goal learned that the forward will be earning €3 million (£2.8m/$3.3m) per season – one of the biggest deals in the club’s history.
The Birmingham native began his professional career with Manchester City following spells at youth level with Aston Villa and Coventry City.
After failing to break through at City, however, he moved to Chelsea, where he spent a total of four seasons and lifted numerous titles, including the 2009-10 Premier League crown and the Champions League in 2011-12.
Liverpool swooped for the player in January 2013 for an undisclosed fee, and he went on to make 160 appearances for the Reds, scoring on 67 occasions.
But the arrival of the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, as well as a run of injuries, meant that Sturridge saw his first-team chances become ever more scarce, as he became a bit-part player under Jurgen Klopp.
He still featured in 27 games in all competitions in the 2018-19 season, scoring four goals – including the opening strike against Paris Saint-Germain in a 3-2 Champions League victory.
Liverpool, however, declined to renew his contract, and he left as a free agent at the end of the season along with Alberto Moreno.
