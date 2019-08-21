HEALTH
EU Ends 8-year €63.5m Immunisation Project In Nigeria
The Technical Assistance to the European Union (EU) Support to Immunisation Governance in Nigeria (EU-SIGN) Project has come to successful completion, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has said.
The EU €63.5 million funded eight-year project was implemented between 2011 and 2019 by the NPHCDA in the twenty-three states of Abia, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Cross River, Edo, Ebonyi, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Ogun, Osun, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, Yobe, Zamfara and the Federal Capital Territory.
According to the Head of Cooperation, EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Mr Kurt Cornelis, the EU exceeded over 200 million euros in pure health sector development investments in Nigeria between 2002 and 2019.
“Through our support in the health sector, we contribute to improving health systems which help Nigeria improve its performance to reach some of the targets of the Sustainable Development Goals which are important to the 2030 sustainable development agenda”, explained Cornelis.
He however regretted that more than 200,000 children die annually due to diseases that can be prevented through vaccination.
The implementation model of the EU-SIGN Project used existing government structures and systems and demonstrates that with good leadership and accountability, government business can be conducted efficiently and effectively to achieve the desired results”, said EU-SIGN National Team Leader Dr Yisa Ibrahim.
The NPHCDA is hosting a national end-of-project seminar on August 22, 2019, to share the implementation experience, including good practices and lessons with stakeholders in the Nigeria development sector. Themed “Improving Immunisation Governance: Progress, Challenges, Good Practices, Lessons and Recommendations for the Future.”
The seminar is expected to provide opportunity to highlight the progress towards strengthening immunisation governance, and explores innovative options for the future, learning from the EU-SIGN experience.
