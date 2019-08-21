NEWS
Gov Sule Assures Citizens of Security of Lives
Governor Abdullahi Sule, of Nasarawa State, has assured the citizens of the state of government’s resolve to protect their lives and property.
The governor gave the assurance yesterday during an emergency security meeting he summoned at the Government House, Lafia.
The governor’s assurance followed the robbery attack on the convoy of his deputy governor, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe, which five persons, including three policemen and two civilians, were killed.
Governor Sule who spoke to journalists through the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Tijjani Ahmed, shortly after the emergency security meeting said government has taken measures to provide absolute security and surveillance of the state.
He extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the three policemen and the two civilians killed by the robbery suspects as according to him, “security operatives will work assiduously to bring the perpetrators of the heinous act to book.”
Also speaking, the state commissioner of police, Bola Longe, clarified that the Nasarawa State deputy governor was not a target in the robbery attack.
“It was a robbery operation which the deputy governor’s convoy ran into and five persons lost their lives at the scene of the robbery. The elements who carried out the robbery will be fished out by the police and dealt with decisively,” CP Longe assured.
Speaking on behalf of the Nasarawa State traditional council, the emir of Keffi, Shehu Chindo Yamusa said that the traditional rulers were in collaboration and supportive of the police to help bring the menace of crime wave to a halt in the state.
He concluded that the government has put in place all modalities to ensure that lives and property of residents of the state are protected so that people of the state would go about with their legitimate activities freely.
MOST READ
Take Bribe, Get Sacked, FRSC Warns Personnel
4 Policemen Face Charges For Extrajudicial Killings
How Judiciary Sustained Uninterrupted 20-year Democracy
‘S’Court Has No Jurisdiction Outside Record Of Appeal Before It’
Bayelsa Gov’ship Race: Indirect Primary, Best For APC – Chieftain
Bayelsa Political Elders, Others Hail PMB Over Sylva, Akpabio’s Portfolios
Zoning Is Alien To Bayelsa PDP – Agbedi
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES19 hours ago
BREAKING: PMB Inaugurates Cabinet, Assigns Ministerial Portfolios
- INTERVIEWS22 hours ago
My Music Is Conscious, Spiritual, Soul Lifting And Ahead Of Time – Jethro Lion
- COVER STORIES7 hours ago
Govs Meet Over NFIU Guidelines, SDGs, Others
- WORLD23 hours ago
Lightning Kills Shepherd, 19 Buffaloes In Indonesia
- NEWS21 hours ago
Davido Pulls Stunning Performance With 50 Cent
- NEWS23 hours ago
FG Appoints Kashifu Abdullahi As New NITDA Boss
- METRO21 hours ago
Boss Mustapha Takes Oath Of Office As Buhari Swears In Ministers
- ENTERTAINMENT22 hours ago
Top Lagos Disc Jockey, DJ Barbie Drops New Mixtape