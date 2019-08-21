NEWS
Kaduna Police Bans Volunteer Security Outfit
The Kaduna State Police Commissioner CP Ali Aji Janga has said that there is a ban going forward on the activities of Yan Sa Kai/Yan Bula throughout the state.
This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Yakubu Sabo, on Wednesday August 21, 2019 and made available to newsmen.
“Thus, on no account should any person or group of persons parade themselves as Yan Sa Kai/ Yan Bula and Perform any form of voluntary security assignment within the Command,” it stated.
The Command said that it would not hesitate to deal decisively with any person or group of persons who violate the order using the instrumentality of the law.
The Command therefore, solicited the usual support from the members of the public to provide timely and useful information about criminal activities within their immediate environment in order to help the Police to serve them better as security is every bodies business.
