NEWS
MLSCN appoints Erhabor As Registrar
Governing Board of the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN) has confirmed the appointment of Tosan Erhabor, as the Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of the Council.
The appointment is effective from 5th June, 2019 and is for a period of four years of first instance, renewable once only based on performance.
Mr. Erhabor is a Medical Laboratory Scientist and civil servant with about 27 years’ experience, started his working career as a lecturer, at School of Medical Laboratory Sciences, University of Benin Teaching Hospital, Benin Edo State in 1992 from where he transferred his service to the then Institute of Medical Laboratory Science Technology Lagos in 1997 as a Principal Medical Laboratory Scientist.
Born in Ekiadolo, Benin, Edo State on 22nd July 1964. He attended School of Medical Technology, University of Benin Teaching Hospital, Benin City, Edo State, majoring in Hematology, where he received an award as the best graduating student in Hematology and Blood Group Serology.
He became an Associate member of the Institute of Medical Laboratory Technology of Nigeria, IMLT in 1990, a fellow of the same Institute in 1994, majoring in Microbiology, University of Benin Teaching Hospital.
Erhabor earned a Masters in Medical Laboratory Science (MMLS) Hematology from Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma in 2003.
He became Director and Head of Department External Quality Assurance (EQA) and the Acting Registrar/CEO of MLSCN in 2016, a post he held before his confirmation as the substantive Registrar of the Council.
