My Music Is Conscious, Spiritual, Soul Lifting And Ahead Of Time – Jethro Lion

Jethro Chinweotito Abara popularly known as Jethro Lion is a song writer, producer, drummer and a keyboardist from Ezinihitte, Mbaise In Imo State, Nigeria. He bagged a record deal with VP Associated Label Group, popularly known as VPAL, a subsidiary of VP Records which housed top reggae icons like Buju Banton, Elephant Man, Mavado, Damian Marley, Busy Signal, Spragga Benz, Maxi Priest, Beenie Man and Chaka Demus. He speaks exclusively with ANTHONY ADA ABRAHAM on his music and other sundry issues.

Tell us about how you started off in the music industry?

I grew up in Lagos and started music at a tender age but from the age of 13, I started playing the drums, at 15, I started to play the keyboard and at 18, I started to produce music for artistes. From there onward, I just grew into what I am today because my passion for music is as solid as a rock. My mother played a huge role in my career, though as she’s a musician and always take me along with her when she’s going to the studio to record or going for rehearsals or going for programmes. It was there my passion for music started to burn.

Your genre of music is not something lots of folks are into, could you tell me why?

Yes that’s because reggae music is not a Nigerian kind of music and it’s not easy to master because of the language but I think Nigerians love reggae music still because we’ve had legends like Majek Fashek, Mandators, Oritz Wilik, Blakky, the late great Ras kimono and many more who made hits out of reggae music from the 80’s, 90’s and even now. The music is loved we just need all the support we can get to encourage more people joining the train.

You bagged a record deal with VP Associated Label Group, popularly known as VPAL, a subsidiary of VP Records, how does that feel and how did that deal came about?

Yes It feels good and encouraging that our effort is being recognised. VPAL listened to my music and just loved it. It’s just a case of good music speaking for itself. Big up to everyone that made it happen and all Glory to God same way.

Tell us about your songs and I learnt Patoranking is also a member of VP Records.

Yeah…my music I would say is ahead of time, it’s conscious, spiritual and soul lifting. Sweet Reggae Music and Cyaan Crucify was my debut singles released in 2015 which brought me out and since then it’s been forward ever. In 2016, I released another single titled Letter Fi Mama dedicated to my mother and all mothers all over the world. 2018, I released my hit single Am Blessed it was out on free download until I signed with VPAL Music. So my fans can get it on streaming platforms like iTunes, Amazon, Spotify, Deezer. Yes Patoranking had a deal with them some years back I’m not sure if he’s still with them now.

How does it feel being part of great acts like Buju Banton, Elephant Man, Mavado, Damian Marley, Busy Signal, Spragga Benz, Maxi Priest, Beenie Man and Chaka Demus?

It feels good to be honest because this names you mentioned are people I listen to, people who set the pace in reggae music. So to follow in their footstep and work with the same company that distribute their music it’s just great. Now we’re getting recognised globally and it can only get better

Tell us more about the songs you have produced and the challenges you encountered during and after production…

Wow I’ve produced countless songs for lot’s of artistes but producing myself, I would say it’s fun. There are no challenges when creating music because it is a natural phenomenon to me. Making beats, creating melodies, writing lyrics and stuffs is just natural and pure fun. The only challenge I would say is in the area of marketing the music. It cost a lot of money and being an independent artiste, “e no easy bros.”

People say Afrop Pop has relegated other genres of music to the background, what’s your take about that assertion?

That’s not true, but right now the world has their eyes on the Nigeria music scene and that’s a great thing because we have a huge music market here. Big up to every artiste waving the banners and making us proud.

Describe your personality?

I am reserved, keep to myself but know when to mingle. Still man is a Lion a humble one and a rebel.

How conducive is Nigeria for your kind of music?

It’s fairly conducive. It’s not easy with what’s coming up and what musicians pass through, but I get good support here in Nigeria from radio stations, OAPs and Deejays. Big up everyone that is supporting.

Would you relocate to another country for the sake of music if need be?

Yes most definitely.

Your message to upcoming music makers and your fans.

To the upcoming artistes, I would say be a master at what you do. As you master your craft master the business side of the music also because talent is not enough. Jah love.