New Ministers Will Deliver, Says PMB

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday declared that he has no doubt in the individual capacities and collective patriotic commitment of the ministers -designate to deliver a better Nigeria .

Buhari, who made the charge during his closing remarks at the Presidential Retreat for ministers-designate said working collaboratively and purposefully will enable them to achieve quicker results.

He told the ministers-designate to ensure that all submissions for his attention or meeting requests are channeled through the Chief of Staff, while all Federal Executive Council matters be coordinated through the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

“You will find that working collaboratively and purposefully will enable us to achieve quicker results, recognizing that four years is not a very long time. For the new Ministers, make sure you engage and benefit from the experience of the older Ministers and former governors in the cabinet.

“Once again, the challenges that lie ahead of us as a country are significant. But I have no doubt in your individual capacities and our collective patriotic commitment to deliver a better Nigeria for us, our children and a brighter future for all”.

President Buhari stated that majority of Nigerians are poor and are anxiously hoping for a better life and “a Nigeria in which they do not have to worry about what they will eat, where they will live or if they can afford to pay for their children’s education or healthcare”.

Stating that their responsibility as leaders of this great country is to meet these basic needs for the people,Buhari said his administration inherited many challenges from its predecessors .

He listed the challenge to include “a country in which 18 local governments in the Northeast were under the control of Boko Haram; decayed infrastructure in which our rail lines and roads had severely deteriorated; a rent seeking economy that depended largely on oil revenues and imports; significant unpaid pensions, subsidy debts, legacy contractor debts. I can go on and on.

Buhari said his administration, in its first term, laid the foundation to rebuild the country .

“We recaptured those 18 Local Governments previously held by Boko Haram, whose activities are now limited to sporadic attacks against soft targets. Our investments in road and rail infrastructure are without precedent, and many of you can attest to this,” he noted.

The President said that his administration is also focused on diversifying the economy from oil towards agriculture and industrialisation.

He stressed that despite reduced revenues from oil and gas compared to past governments, his administration has broadly addressed many of the legacy debts left behind by previous administrations.

“Whilst we have obvious successes to celebrate, the challenges ahead are significant as you would have observed in detail over these two days. Nevertheless, from the quality of the deliberations, it is clear that solutions to our problems are well researched and have been well articulated.

“We have discussed solutions relating to addressing Insecurity; Macroeconomic Stability; Agriculture and Food Security; Energy Security for Petroleum products and Electricity; Transportation and Critical Infrastructure; Industrialization and SME Development; Human Capital Development; Social Inclusion; Anti-Corruption; Housing Financing and Consumer Credit.

“Public service is not easy work, and at times it can be thankless. I am therefore charging you all to see this opportunity to serve as an honour, to give your best to deliver on this mandate, for a more prosperous Nigeria, not for some, but for all Nigerians,” Buhari stated.

… Reappoints Adesina, Shehu As Media Aides

President Muhammadu Buhari has reappointed Femi Adesina and Garba Shehu as Special Adviser on Media and Publicity and Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, respectively.

Also reappointed is Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President.

The reappointment was contained in a letter dated August 14th, 2019 signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

The appointments take effect from May 29, 2019.

Also appointed are Tolu Ogunlesi, Special Assistant (Digital Media) and Mallam Buhari Salihu, Special Assistant, Online Media.

Meanwhile, President Buhari has appointment Senator Ita Enang, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, while SenatorBabajide Omoworare is now the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate). Mallam Umar El-Yakub, has been reappointed the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives).