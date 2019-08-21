NEWS
NIMC Extends NIN Enrolment To Austria, Germany
The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has extend the enrollment of Nigerians in diaspora into the National Identification Number (NIN) to Austria and Germany.
Director General/CEO NIMC, Engr Aliyu Aziz disclosed this in statement made available to newsmen by his General Manager of Operations and Corporate Communications, Abdulhamid Umar, in Abuja, said that the exercise will involve the demographic and biometric data capture of Nigerians residing in Austria and Germany and will be done in collaboration with Biosec Solution Limited, one of the Partners licensed by NIMC to carry out enrolment across the globe.
According to statement, the extension was to ensure that Nigerians living in Diaspora are not disenfranchised from the process, as it is in line with NIMC’s mandate to populate the National Identity Database (NIDB) and issue the NIN to all Nigerians and Legal Residents.
“The NIN is a mandatory requirement for many services like the acquisition and renewal of the International Passport, Bank account opening in Nigeria, Tax filing in Nigeria, and Business registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission amongst others.
“The flag off of the new Centres is scheduled to hold on Wednesday 21st August, 2019 in Austria, Vienna at the Embassy/Permanent Mission of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Renweg 25, P. O. Box 183, 1030, and on Friday, 23rd August, 2019 in Germany, Berlin at the Nigeria Embassy, Germany Neue jakobstrasse4, 10179.
“The NIMC licensed partners include: Biosec Solutions Limited; Slogani Consults Limited; CHAMS Consortium Limited; Defcon Systems Limited/ OIS Services; National eAuthentication Limited/ OIS Services; Thebez Global Resources/ Cox & Kings; Dantata Universal Services/VFS Global; Venn Technology Limited; Kevonne Consults Limited/Iris ID Systems INC.; UGS Technologies Limited/ OrangeHook African Continental/ Carvus; File Solution Limited/ EYE-ID LLC and IRIS Smart Technologies Limited,” his statement.
MOST READ
Take Bribe, Get Sacked, FRSC Warns Personnel
4 Policemen Face Charges For Extrajudicial Killings
How Judiciary Sustained Uninterrupted 20-year Democracy
‘S’Court Has No Jurisdiction Outside Record Of Appeal Before It’
Bayelsa Gov’ship Race: Indirect Primary, Best For APC – Chieftain
Bayelsa Political Elders, Others Hail PMB Over Sylva, Akpabio’s Portfolios
Zoning Is Alien To Bayelsa PDP – Agbedi
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES19 hours ago
BREAKING: PMB Inaugurates Cabinet, Assigns Ministerial Portfolios
- INTERVIEWS21 hours ago
My Music Is Conscious, Spiritual, Soul Lifting And Ahead Of Time – Jethro Lion
- COVER STORIES6 hours ago
Govs Meet Over NFIU Guidelines, SDGs, Others
- WORLD22 hours ago
Lightning Kills Shepherd, 19 Buffaloes In Indonesia
- NEWS20 hours ago
Davido Pulls Stunning Performance With 50 Cent
- NEWS22 hours ago
FG Appoints Kashifu Abdullahi As New NITDA Boss
- METRO21 hours ago
Boss Mustapha Takes Oath Of Office As Buhari Swears In Ministers
- ENTERTAINMENT21 hours ago
Top Lagos Disc Jockey, DJ Barbie Drops New Mixtape